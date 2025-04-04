  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • "Country obsessed with guns" - Ex-Bulls guard slams NBA's bias on Ja Morant’s gun signs while others stars get a pass

"Country obsessed with guns" - Ex-Bulls guard slams NBA's bias on Ja Morant’s gun signs while others stars get a pass

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 04, 2025 19:16 GMT
Former Chicago Bulls guard calls out hypocrisy surrounding criticism of Ja Morant (Image credits: Imagn)
Former Chicago Bulls guard calls out hypocrisy surrounding criticism of Ja Morant (image credits: IMAGN)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant landed himself in hot water on Tuesday when he made a gun sign directed at members of the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

While there was some talk that Buddy Hield may have made the same gesture towards Morant first, fans on social media have shared numerous photos showing Morant and other players around the league doing the same gesture this season.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams believes that there's some hypocrisy surrounding the way Morant is being treated compared to other players. On Friday, he shared his thoughts on the situation on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I understand there’s context around Ja Morant. But I can’t shake this thought: We live in a country obsessed with guns—glorified in film, music, and even marketing. So when an NBA player mimics that energy on the court… we’re outraged? You can’t profit from the image and punish the imitation," Williams tweeted.
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

He then followed it up by sharing a picture of Luka Doncic making the same gesture toward the direction of Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets on March 19, when the two teams clashed in LA, pointing out that there was no outrage when the Slovenian star did it.

Ad

NBA fines Ja Morant $75,000 for firearm gesture during Grizzlies-Warriors game, and again during Grizzlies-Heat game

After Ja Morant made a firearm gesture towards Buddy Hield and the Golden State Warriors earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged that the NBA was investigating the matter. The league also planned to look into Buddy Hield for his role in the situation.

Ad

Morant made his feelings known about it.

"ja this .. ja that .." Morant tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad

Two days later, Morant again made the same gesture in Memphis' win over the Miami Heat.

On Friday, NBA Executive VP and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced that the league was fining Morant $75,000. According to the press release, Morant had already been warned by the NBA about making the gesture.

Ad

However, there's been no acknowledgment from the league regarding other players like Dyson Daniels, Brandin Podziemski or Luka Doncic doing the gesture.

It remains to be seen whether the NBA will crack down on players using firearm celebrations in the future.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी