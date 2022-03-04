"Couple of jacka**es on television like Skip Bayless" - Charles Barkley blasts Bayless for his scornful attitude against LeBron James and other professional athletes

Charles Barkley has blasted Skip Bayless for his often disparaging and controversial remarks about LeBron James and other elite athletes.

Bayless is mostly known for criticizing or 'hating' James at any given opportunity. He has almost made a living from making outrageous comments about the NBA legend. That is as per Draymond Green and Barkley during the most recent episode of the Green's podcast.

Green and Barkley are now colleagues at Inside the NBA on TNT. They discussed a plethora of topics, including LeBron James' greatness and Chuck making Shaquille O'Neal angry. The duo, though, went full force on Bayless, who commentates for Fox Sports.

"Just because a couple of jackasses on television like Skip Bayless, who I hate more in life itself, starts talking about who won and who didn't won, a guy who never played, and now they’re making a great living doing that. But what bothers me about that is basketball is not an individual sport," Barkley said.

Green added that he does not get why blatantly hating someone almost every day is seemingly accepted now. Green pointed out how Bayless always have something to say about James, his actions on and off the court, and the LA Lakers.

"Skip Bayless, for instance, like it’s baffling to me. Like I remember a time when media guys couldn’t be homers. Even riding one guy like Skip does LeBron, it was viewed as distasteful. And now, that’s like a real thing the way he rides LeBron James no matter what LeBron does," Draymond said.

Barkley added that what Bayless is doing on television is not right. Barkley mentioned that he prides himself on always telling the truth on television, as it's his job. For saying the truth, Chuck even lost his friendship with the legendary Michael Jordan, after criticizing the latter's ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

"Skip Bayless hates LeBron and Aaron Rodgers. For me, I hate that because the one thing I try do is I’m never gonna lie on television because people believe what they see on television. If you have watched Skip Bayless, you know he hates LeBron. He hates Aaron Rodgers. That ain’t right in my opinion," Barkley said.

Has Skip Bayless said anything good about LeBron James?

Skip Bayless has been hating LeBron James since a long time. With James now in Year 19, things are still the same for Bayless, be it on Twitter or on his show on Fox Sports. However, has Bayless ever said anything good about "The King"?

As a matter of fact, Bayless has complimented James a few times during his career. In the video below, Bayless said 10 good things about James after losing a bet that James and the Lakers won't make the 2020 NBA Finals.

