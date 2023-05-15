“Couple of names I would look at strongly” – Shams Charania pitches Tyronn Lue and Nick Nurse as possible head coaches for Phoenix Suns 

After mutually agreeing to split with Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns are in need of a fresh start with their next head coach. With the goal of claiming their first championship in mind, the team is putting in maximum effort to ensure they find the ideal candidate.

The current head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, Tyronn Lue, was proposed as a potential candidate for Phoenix Suns coach by NBA insider Shams Charania, and in 2016, when he successfully coached and guided his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, toward winning an NBA title, it became evident that he was a competent and proficient league-winning coach.

Having experience dealing with high-profile rosters like those including stars such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving definitely adds to his appeal as a great choice for the Suns, with an impressive lineup led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

In a FanDuel Tv show, Shams Charania said,

They're eating three years and $21 million on Monty Williams contract, so I think it's obvious they're fine going out there and spending a lot of money. This is a destination job with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker locked in for the long term.

Couple of names I would look at pretty strongly here. Tyronn Lue, head coach of the Clippers. He's the suns #1 target from what I'm told. It all just depends on how.

According to Shams Charania, another intriguing prospect is Nick Nurse, the former head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse made his mark by winning the NBA championship in 2019 with a star-heavy roster that featured Kawhi Leonard. Someone with adaptive and strategic prowess like him would be a great asset for a team like the Suns, who are determined to succeed.

As he continues:

I think they will ramp up even more And another guy to keep an eye on, Nick Nurse, former coach of the Raptors, one coach of the year, won a championship in Toronto.

Phoenix Suns Seek New Leader: Who Will Guide the Championship Contenders

While Lue and Nurse each bring unique strengths to the table, the Phoenix Suns have a difficult decision to make. Their next head coach must be comfortable managing huge personalities while also maximizing the talent on their squad. The stakes are enormous, as winning a championship depends on making sound decisions in the face of increasing scrutiny and pressure.

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

While still exploring options from current coaches available in the market, the Phoenix Sun's attractiveness as an ideal destination has not dwindled, and the team's impressive array of stars and a strong bid for championship glory will certainly draw interest from many hopeful applicants.

It's up to the Phoenix Sun's management team to make sure they identify and appoint a suitable leader for this highly talented squad.

