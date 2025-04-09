Courtside OKC fan details back-and-forth with Luka Doncic that led to Lakers superstar's ejection - "Turned around, and he shot an expletive"

LA Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic was contentiously thrown out of Tuesday's 136-120 road loss to the OKC Thunder after appearing to trash-talk a fan. After the game, the Thunder supporter in question, Jeremy Price, reflected on the incident, confirming that the five-time All-Star's frustration was directed at him.

Doncic sank a floater off the front of the rim to put LA up 108-107 with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. He reacted by shouting toward the sideline, where official J.T. Orr was onlooking.

Orr swiftly issued the 2024 NBA scoring champion his second technical foul — his first coming after he disputed a third-quarter non-call — ending his evening. Doncic reacted in apparent dismay, seemingly pleading to Orr that he was speaking to a courtside fan.

According to Price, who spoke with ESPN postgame, Doncic's gripe with Orr was justified.

"During the game within the game, I mentioned that he was short, ... and he turned around, and he shot an expletive back, and J.T. happened to see it, and at that point, T'd him up," Price said.

Nevertheless, Orr didn't reverse Doncic's second technical, arguably costing the Lakers a critical victory in their quest to secure the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.

Doncic finished with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and three 3-pointers, shooting 7-for-15 (46.7%) in 31 minutes. LA (48-31) got outscored 29-12 after his ejection, appearing deflated in his absence.

OKC fan says he and Luka Doncic have history of trash talk

During his ESPN interview, Jeremy Price added that he and Luka Doncic exchanging verbal jabs is nothing new.

According to the OKC fan, they have been smack-talking each other since the Slovenian megastar's time with the Dallas Mavericks. This includes during the Thunder's 4-2 second-round playoff loss last year.

"Absolutely. Last season, matter of fact, when he was a Maverick in the playoffs, but all within the game," Price said.

Given the seemingly questionable circumstances of his ejection, Doncic could be extra motivated for redemption during Wednesday's road clash against the Mavericks (38-41). The contest marks his first return to Dallas since being shipped to LA at the trade deadline.

