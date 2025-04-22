Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Luka Doncic trade left his wife in tears: "She cried"

It's no secret that Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers sent a shockwave through the NBA community. As general manager Nico Harrison told reporters on Monday, although he knew Doncic meant a lot to the city of Dallas, he didn't realize just how much he meant to Mavericks fans.

Ad

As it turns out, the trade had major ramifications that extended far beyond the NBA community. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that his wife, Eugenia Jones, was in tears when she found out about the deal.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday for the Cowboys' pre-draft presser, which came just a day after Nico Harrison addressed members of the press for the second time, Jones called Luka Doncic a personal friend while explaining how the trade impacted his wife.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know Luka was a personal friend ... Gene was a all-star [baseketball player], and Jean lives and dies with that basketball and she cried when Luka left," Jones said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Jones couple has reportedly been together since college, when they met as undergrads at Arkansas in the 1960s. Jones and his family are huge Doncic fans.

Luka Doncic trade reportedly created a rift between Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks' front office

Nobody knew about the Luka Doncic deal before it happened, except Nico Harrison, Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers and Mavericks owners.

Ad

While there were some theories that LeBron James, Jason Kidd, or even Mark Cuban knew, as more information comes out, it appears as though the initial reports that the trade was kept under wraps were in fact true.

In addition to Cuban revealing that he found out about the trade after the fact, DLLS Sports' Tim Cato reported that Kidd was also blindsided by the whole ordeal.

As Cato reported this week, Kidd was frustrated and began to resent Dallas' front office for shaking up the roster midway through the season.

Ad

The frustration boiled over in February, after the Hall of Famer skipped a postgame press conference following an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 10, which came just over a week after the Mavericks shipped Doncic to LA, and just one game after Anthony Davis' Mavericks debut, where he exited the game with a groin injury.

Considering Kidd signed a multi-year extension with Dallas last May, it'll be interesting to see how things play out this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.