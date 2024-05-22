"CP 0 rings curse going to the Lakers" - NBA fans in frenzy as Chris Paul rumored to join LeBron James and the Lakers

There have been rumors that veteran star Chris Paul could join LeBron James and the LA Lakers for the following season, catching fans off guard. Paul finished the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors. But the team wasn't able to accomplish anything significant with him.

According to Bleacher Report's, Eric Pinus, there's a chance that Paul could get traded by the Warriors in the offseason. While he appeared as a guest on "Buha's Block," Pinus mentioned that there's also a chance the veteran point guard could get cut by the organization as he's set to earn $30 million next season.

"There's a reasonable chance he gets traded by or just cut by the Warriors," Pinus said. "And LeBron and him are obviously have a strong relationship."

After fans saw this rumor on social media, they went into a frenzy to share their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Aint no way the CP0 rings curse going to the Lakers now lmaoooo," one fan said.

"Another 40 year old. This is gonna shake the league," one fan pointed out Paul's age.

"We getting 22’ Lakers part 2 lmaoo," another fan recalled what happed to the team back in the 2021-22 season.

There were a few fans who liked the video of him joining the Lakers.

"This would be the best way to end his career. Finally being able to team up with LBJ," one fan pointed out.

"I love this for both sides," one fan was loving the idea.

"Ad mvp season we here," this fan is looking forward to the idea of Paul playing with Anthony Davis.

Paul still has one year left to his four-year, $120 million deal. But given his age, there's a chance the Warriors could convince him to buy out his contract.

Chris Paul almost played with LeBron James and the Heat

LeBron James's move to Miami changed the league forever. The super team he built with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh won two titles in four seasons. But fans only found out recently that the team almost had Paul as part of the team.

According to both Wade and Paul, they had difficulty in letting go of the number "3." Both players are closely associated with the number and fans easily recognize them with it. However, they didn't want to sacrifice the number for the other, which ultimately led to the team-up falling apart.

While Wade, James and Bosh were winning titles, Paul was putting on a show with Blake Griffin, Jamal Crawford and the LA Clippers.

