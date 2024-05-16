"It’s a death sentence" - LeBron James' ex-teammate warns JJ Redick against considering coaching debut with Lakers

JJ Redick has received a big warning from a former LeBron James teammate. The former NBA guard has become a full-time analyst and podcaster since his career ended, but ever since he announced his retirement, Redick was considered a future NBA coach.

Amid rumors linking him to the LA Lakers, 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye warned Redick against taking the Lakers' coaching job as his first gig in the NBA.

“I think it’s a death sentence. I think he’s jumping on a grenade," Frye said on NBA TV last week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think JJ is a coach. I know for a fact that JJ Redick is a coach, but taking that job, I just don't know. That's a lot. You're jumping in and not only coaching in the NBA when you haven't ever done that before, but you're also coaching Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell [and] LeBron James. And how do you know time-and-score situations? Like, this is not an offense to Detroit or Charlotte or San Antonio or OKC, but this is not a 'let's learn your way through.'"

Expand Tweet

After 15 years in the NBA, Redick gained a lot of knowledge and experience that make him one of the most intriguing coaching prospects right now. The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham on May 3 after their first-round playoff elimination against the Denver Nuggets, ending a two-year relationship with the rookie coach.

A notable difference between JJ Redick and Darvin Ham is that Ham worked as an assistant before taking the reins of the Lakers. The 3-point specialist is respected among his peers, but taking a heavily spotlighted job like the Lakers' HC position as his first experience could be a considerable challenge.

It's well known that he has a good relationship with podcast co-host LeBron James, but aspects can change on the court, especially when the King is trying to win.

JJ Redick responds to Colin Cowherd's comments

While analyzing Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets series, Redick sent a message to Colin Cowherd, who criticized him for wearing backward hats during a podcast earlier this month.

“I want to apologize to you for my unprofessionalism this morning with the backward cap because I don’t know if people know this or not, but certain times when you record content, you're not allowed to have logos," Redick said, "So, I don’t have any hats without logos, so I've got to turn my cap backward.

The Lakers are still looking for a new coach, and besides JJ Redick, candidates like Sam Cassell and James Borrego could join the Purple and Gold this offseason.