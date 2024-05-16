"Want to apologize for my unprofessionalism"- JJ Redick cheekily shades Colin Cowherd's 'backward hat' issue

ESPN's JJ Redick fired back at Colin Cowherd on Wednesday for the Fox Sports analyst dissing him for wearing his hat backward during the “Mind The Game” podcast. On Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & the Three," before Redick and Richard Jefferson delved into an analysis of Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Redick clapped back at Cowherd.

The former NBA player started with a tongue-in-cheek apology in response to Cowherd’s comments about Reddick last week. Cowherd discounted Reddick's ability to coach an NBA team because of the way he wears his hat.

“I wanna apologize to you for my unprofessionalism this morning with the backwards cap because, I don’t know if people know this or not, but certain times when you record content, you're not allowed to have logos," Redick said, alluding to Cowherd’s comments. "So, I don’t have any hats without logos, so I've got to turn my cap backwards.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[1:35]

Redick added that he wears a cap sometimes because of the bad weather which messes up the look of his hair.

Cowherd said that JJ Redick's backward cap during a "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James made Redick look like a guy “that's gonna move my couch” and not an NBA executive or coach.

LeBron James takes shot at Colin Cowherd for JJ Redick ‘hat’ comment

After Colin Cowherd's comment, LeBron James took to social media to support JJ Redick. James posted pictures of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Utah Jazz billionaire owner Ryan Smith in backward hats and wrote:

“He really doesn’t like your (hat) JJ!!. I wonder if these two (are) ok. They have damn good jobs I believe.”

Expand Tweet

Later, the FS1 NBA analyst reacted to James’ post with a single word.

“Hurtful,” Cowherd wrote.

Cowherd doubled down on his take and said that he wasn’t ready to lower standards and soon it could get worse.

"We can't just keep lowering our standards, or pretty soon, hat on backward becomes flip-flops and board shorts to work," Cowherd said. "If I have to be the mean guy that has to start the national dialogue on standards, so be it. … Go ahead. Standards are standards.”

This isn't the first time Cowherd has shown his discomfort at people wearing their hats backward. He has also slammed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz for wearing his hat in the same fashion during a media interaction.