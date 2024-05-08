LeBron James joins JJ Redick in sarcastically mocking Colin Cowherd's take: "He really doesn't like your cap!"

A new episode of LeBron James and JJ Redick's "Mind the Game" podcast was released Wednesday, and Colin Cowherd shared his opinion on something. Although the longtime sports media personality had no issue with the content that the two had released, he couldn't help but talk about Redick's outfit.

The former NBA player wore a hat during the podcast but had it on backward. According to Cowherd, he didn't like it, as Redick is linked to being a head coach. Although he respected the current ESPN analyst, he doubled down on his take about him wearing a hat.

On X (formerly Twitter), Redick is quite active and saw how Cowherd talked about his hat. The former Duke star reposted it with the caption "LOL." His co-host and LA Lakers star joined the fun by sarcastically mocking the media personality.

"He really doesn’t like your 🧢 JJ!!" James wrote.

James posted photos of the majority owner of the Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, and Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wearing backward hats.

"I wonder if these two are ok 👇🏾. They have damn good jobs I believe."

While there isn't anything wrong with wearing a backward hat, Cowherd has his reasons for not liking Redick wearing it.

Why did Cowherd not like LeBron James' co-host wearing the hat backward?

Cowherd went straight to the point when he talked about the backward hat that Redick had for the entirety of the podcast. The media personality pointed out that the former sharpshooter could be a head coach soon, and wearing the hat in a particular manner wouldn't suit his position.

"Don't love the backward hat for JJ Redick," Cowherd said. "JJ Redick's going for NBA coaching jobs, he looks like a guy who's going to move my couch.

"You are going to be an NBA coach. He's one of the most cerebral guys in the world talking basketball. He's Christopher Nolan in Hollywood and look at this guy."

There isn't any issue with wearing a hat backward, but Cowherd just isn't a fan of it. However, he showed his appreciation for LeBron James' podcast and credited the former LA Clippers player. "The Herd" host even compared Redick to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Cowherd pointed out that Kerr started as an excellent broadcaster, much like Redick. He then transitioned into a front-office position as a general manager for the Phoenix Suns. A little while later, he secured the head coaching position for the Warriors.

Still, it's an outfit that even successful people in the league wear sometimes, which also doesn't affect their performance.

