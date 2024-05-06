Staunch LeBron James supporter believes he's 'diluting his GOAT case' by playing more seasons with Lakers: "I wish he'd retire"

The offseason speculation surrounding LeBron James has already started. When asked about his future with the LA Lakers next season, James did not provide any specific answers. He currently has a player option worth $51.4 million, and he could choose to opt out and explore free agency. Alternatively, he may decide to retire after having one of the greatest careers in sports history.

LeBron James supporter and NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins hopes the King picks the latter. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins wants James to retire this offseason. He wants James to preserve his legacy and how he stacks up next to Michael Jordan.

"I wish LeBron James would retire. Not because I don't want to see more of LeBron James,” Perkins said. “The more LeBron James continues to play the game of basketball, the more it's going to hurt his legacy and the more it's going to continue to hurt his GOAT argument."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Every season brings expectations of a championship for James. Perkins thinks that if James continues to play and does not win another title, he will receive even more criticism.

“It never comes down to accountability with Bron when he has losing seasons or gets eliminated,” Perkins said.

Perkins supports James in nearly every debate on ESPN shows. The two were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014–15 and in the playoffs in 2018. Perkins also discussed the dismissal of Darvin Ham as Lakers coach and how it looks on James.

“It looks bad on him with Darvin Ham. Think about last year where the Lakers were at the All-Star break. Rob Pelinka made a couple trades,” Perkins said.

“LeBron James was out for the majority of the second half of the season and Darvin Ham coached his behind off with Anthony Davis leading the way to get them into the postseason.”

Perkins also criticized James for sending subliminal messages at the trade deadline. He called out James for not believing in his teammates and gave props to Ham for “doing the best with what he had.”.

He also referenced James’ famous quote after losing in the 2011 NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. Perkins criticized James for his remarks after being eliminated when he told his haters that they had to go back to their everyday lives and their hate did not bother him at all.

LeBron James' off-season options

LeBron James did not commit to returning to the LA Lakers next season. The easiest option for James next season is to opt into his $51.4 million option and play one more season in LA.

It would be his 22nd year in the league. The Lakers can bring in a new coach that meshes with James to entice him to return.

LA could also use a draft pick on Bronny James. If they draft James’ son, LeBron would likely return to live out his dream of playing with his son. James could also opt out and negotiate a 3-year deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers do not have too many roster options if James opts in. They could move D’Angelo Russell if he opts into his player option in a sign-and-trade. Russell could also opt out and become a free agent, which gives the Lakers some money to use in free agency.

Max Christie, Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie will also be free agents.