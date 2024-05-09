"CP3 always catching strays": NBA fans shocked at Reggie Miller's murky comment on Chris Paul 

Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA playoffs had Reggie Miller returning to Madison Square Garden to do some commentary work for TNT. The five-time NBA All-Star had some interesting points during the game and it included veteran point guard Chris Paul.

The Pacers-Knicks series relives an old 90s rivalry and it has delivered on giving fans a dose of physical basketball. One of these moments came when Donte DiVincenzo brought the ball down before the mid-court while being chased by Myles Turner. DiVincenzo slowed down his speed, making the Pacers center hit him on his back.

Seeing this play had Reggie Miller comparing it to Chris Paul and it had earned quite some interesting comments on social media. One fan transcribed it and intentionally replaced one word similar to how it sounded.

“I kinda saw this in years past from Chris Paul. When he would get ahead of you and just kinda stop and make the defender c** on his back," said @Jabberdome.

Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament and even if he is not playing, he seems to get into basketball discussions as expressed by 'The Cool'.

"Cp3 always catching strays," said @biohazard1029.

Of course, some agree with Miller's comments on Chris Paul's dirty tactics on the basketball court.

"Classic CP.. all the time," said one fan.

"I expect nothing more from Chris Paul," said another fan.

"Chris Paul was out there getting his back shined every night," one fan said.

In the age of the internet, some basketball fans don't just see the comments but also the underlying message that many reacted to.

"Yoooo!!! Reggie wtf man," said one fan.

"Jesus Christ Reggie," another fan said.

"This will be in the internet forever," said one fan.

Reggie Miller gets the attention for multiple reasons

Still fresh in many 90s basketball fans is the rivalry between Reggie Miller and the New York Knicks. ESPN even did a '30 for 30' documentary about it and this series gets the chance for basketball fans to rekindle the rivalry.

Right before the game started, the former Indiana Pacers guard was asked if he was scared of coming to New York but gave a very 'Reggie Miller' response.

“People are like, ‘Aren’t you worried about going back to New York City and calling a game?’ No! I’ve owned this city. I’ve owned this building! So why would I be worried about walking on out there?” said Miller.

Spike Lee also figured in the rivalry making headlines after trash-talking with each other during the 90s. Right before the game tipped off, the film director brought framed newspaper covers showing how he made headlines in his on-court spat with Miller and had it signed.

Knicks fans have not forgotten how Reggie Miller torched them before and had some profane chants towards him before the game ended.

Game 3 between the Pacers-Knicks will take place on May 10 at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. ESPN has the television broadcast rights and the live coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.