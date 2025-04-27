"Craziest game winner of all time": Aaron Gordon stuns Clippers with game-winning dunk to set internet ablaze

Aaron Gordon tied the series for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday after he beat the buzzer to defeat the LA Clippers. The Nuggets struggled to find their usual rhythm as the Clippers had the series advantage before Game 4.

However, the momentum shifted as Gordon stunned the Clippers with a buzzer-beating dunk in the fourth quarter of Game 4. During the final seconds of the game, Denver and LA were tied at 99 a piece.

Nikola Jokic, while being heavily guarded, attempted a 3-pointer. The ball didn't touch the rim or the glass, which should've sent the game to overtime instead.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon reacted immediately and caught Jokic's airball to slam the ball for the win. It was an emphatic finish by Gordon for Denver's dramatic win.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the thrilling finish between the Clippers and Nuggets. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"AARON GORDON OH MY GOODNESS CRAZIEST GAME WINNER OF ALL TIME."

"That's the craziest game winner I believe I've ever seen 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯"

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Gordon went from almost ejected to the most last second game winner oat," one said.

"THE BUZZER BEATER DUNK THE RAREST MOVE IN THE GAME🔥🔥🔥," one tweeted.

"The only time AG’s dunk wasn’t robbed," another said.

"THEY WON IT....ON THE DUNK," one exclaimed.

Aaron Gordon wins it for Denver in Game 4

The Denver Nuggets headed to the 2025 NBA Playoffs with several internal issues. Their former head coach, who helped win the franchise's first title, was fired, and their star player was rumored to want out of the team.

However, it seems that the Nuggets still want to give it their all despite these setbacks. With the LA Clippers having a 2-1 advantage heading into Game 4, Los Angeles had all the momentum. But after Aaron Gordon's buzzer-beater in the final seconds of the game, the Nuggets have all the momentum heading into Game 5.

While Gordon deserves all the praise for winning the game, Nikola Jokic also put up monster numbers to make the victory possible. The Joker put up a remarkable double-double performance with 36 points and 21 rebounds.

