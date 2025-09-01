"Crippled by hate": Kevin Durant slams fan’s take following Luka Doncic-Sylvain Francisco controversy at 2025 EuroBasket

Kevin Durant jumped into the controversy involving Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic and French guard Sylvain Francisco at the 2025 EuroBasket. The hoopla started on Thursday when Francisco, after dapping up and shaking hands with Doncic, drove to the basket to extend France’s lead to 103-95. Slovenian players, including the LA Lakers star, rushed to confront Francisco just as the game ended.Jacob, who calls himself an NBA historian, posted the viral clip on X and questioned Francisco’s motive and intent.Durant reacted to that message:“Somebody help Jacob, he’s crippled by hate that he can’t understand what’s going on.”Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@Jacobtheclipper Somebody help Jacob, he’s crippled by hate that he can’t understand what’s going onPoint differential is crucial in FIBA tournaments, including the 2025 EuroBasket, likely the reason Kevin Durant understood Sylvain Francisco’s move. Jacob responded that he recognized the importance of scoring but insisted that Francisco’s layup after shaking hands with Luka Doncic was “lame.”After the game, Francisco told French reporters that he apologized to Doncic and added:“I should have told him: ‘No, defend, I’m going to attack.’ Suddenly, I remembered the basket average. I regret shaking his hand too early; that’s what I told him afterward. I accept what happened. We have to move forward now.”New York Knicks forward and French captain Guerschon Yabusele defended Sylvain Francisco. The big man said that it was Doncic’s “mistake” that the Slovenian shook hands with the French, who had ball possession.Kevin Durant seems to be on the same page as Guerschon Yabusele based on his response to Jacob’s tweet.Kevin Durant and Jacob have been sparring on social mediaOn Aug. 23, Jacob posted an old clip of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook playing against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference finals. The NBA fan wrote that “KD said he’s the best scorer ever,” but would pass to Westbrook in crucial late-game situations.The Houston Rockets forward responded:“When did I say this Jacob???”Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@Jacobtheclipper When did I say this Jacob???When the fan said that Durant had been in his “feelings,” KD reiterated his question:“Please show me where I said this Jacob? And I’ll NEVER admit anybody better than me, f**k outta here lol.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@Jacobtheclipper Please show me where I said this Jacob? And I’ll NEVER admit anybody better than me, fuck outta here lolJacob couldn’t give a specific date or post a clip of Durant saying he was the best scorer ever. Without anything to add, the back-and-forth ended.A little over a week later, Durant and Jacob were back at it again.