Crips "OG" scammed NBA stars out of millions in rigged dice game: Reports

NBA players, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, have been reported as victims of a scam put together by a leader of the Crips gang in Los Angeles.

Ad

Eugene "Big U" Henley was arrested on a variety of charges on Wednesday, including murder, fraud and robbery. Henley earned the "OG" moniker because he has led the "Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips" gang for decades in South Los Angeles. His crimes' victims ranged from everyday people all the way up to NBA stars.

The LA Times reported, as per FBI special agent Andrew Roosa and a witness, more than $6.5 million dollars were stolen from stars in a rigged dice game played with what he called "teased" dice. Upon hearing what had happened, Henley sent some of his associates to retrieve the money from the thief, a professional boxer dubbed "A.B".

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The agent also said that the dice game "scammed NBA stars out of 'millions of dollars.'"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the aftermath, Henley was recorded saying that he and A.B should charge the players $100,000 to get their stolen money back.

According to the LA Times, Henley also charged his victims a fee when they visited Los Angeles in order to secure "protection", although it is unclear whether or not pro basketball players were involved.

Ad

However, NBA stars and other prominent figures needed to get in touch with Henley to make sure they could attend events safely, according to a witness.

NBA players make millions of dollars, making them obvious targets for people with scams or backhanded ways to get their money.

Henley embezzled donations from former NBA All-Stars

Henley also scammed money out of pro players, both past and present, via donations they made to charities he controlled. Both Draymond Green and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal donated thousands of dollars to charities overseen by Henley, who took the money and transferred it to his own accounts.

Ad

Draymond Green had donated the money to Developing Options, a nonprofit run by Henley that received funding from Los Angeles' Gang Reduction Youth Program. After receiving the former All-Star's money, Henley allegedly transferred all of the money to one of his personal accounts.

Henley did the same thing to O'Neal, taking a $20,000 donation from the legend intended for the program and a youth sports team and keeping it for himself.

"Big U" has a reputation in Los Angeles and amongst the Crips gang, but his arrest should help put a stop to the scams that have robbed millions of dollars from basketball players, either through embezzled donations or rigged dice games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback