"CTESPN": Antonio Brown digs up report of LeBron James attending Diddy's birthday

LeBron James is in the running for the greatest basketball player of all time mantle. More than just being a great hooper, most have been impressed with his squeaky-clean image. “King James” is rarely in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

James, though, is in the spotlight for something he did in 2018. He was spotted going to a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The four-time MVP went with his wife Savannah James and was seen rubbing elbows with some Hollywood A-listers like Usher and Kourtney Kardashian.

Diddy, also known as “Puff Daddy” and “ P. Diddy,” is in the middle of a controversy that has seen the US Homeland Security get involved. The rapper is facing multiple civil lawsuits, including sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown reacted to a post mentioning LeBron James once going to party with Sean Combs:

“#CTESPN”

Expand Tweet

Brown is likely taking a dig at ESPN for keeping things quiet, as it involves no less than the face of the NBA. The “CTE” is probably a shot at the network for not doing a piece on what happened six years ago.

James’ LA Lakers suffered an embarrassing 121-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4, 2018. The NBA’s all-time leader in career points scored just 18 points and didn’t play the fourth quarter due to the beatdown. Serge Ibaka led the visitors with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers didn’t have a game until four nights later, so LeBron James had more than enough time on his hands to go partying. He must have wanted to cool off after he was visibly frustrated following the lopsided loss. James said after the game that they were punched in the mouth and couldn’t respond.

As great as James is as a player, he can’t see into the future. Had he known Sean Combs would be involved in a mind-blowing controversy, he might have stayed away from that location.

LeBron James and the Lakers are in no mood to party

The LA Lakers have rolled through five opponents to improve their record to 41-32 for ninth in the Western Conference.

They have nine games left to chase down the Dallas Mavericks (43-29) for the sixth spot and guaranteed playoff appearance. The Lakers are laser-focused to try and grab that spot or at least move to the seventh or eighth spot.

LeBron James and his teammates want to avoid the complications of having to win two games in the play-in tournament. If they can’t punch a direct ticket to the postseason, they’re aiming to win just once in the pre-playoff format to advance.