"CUBAN FINALLY DID SOMETHING GOOD"- Mavs fans seem relived after Dereck Lively is drafted No. 12 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks got Dereck Lively II out of Duke with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With Mavs fans relieved with their team getting the talented young center, they shared their reactions to the pick.
The Dallas Mavericks made some interesting moves on draft night. After drafting Cason Wallace with the 10th pick in the draft, the Mavs traded him and Davis Bertans to the OKC Thunder.
While the trade itself was shocking in many ways, it helped Dallas offset Bertans' salary. Additionally, the Mavericks got Lively after he was drafted by the Thunder.
The young Duke center has already started receiving the love of Mavericks fans. With fans showing a lot of appreciation toward Dallas selecting Lively, we take a look at some of their reactions on Twitter:
Lively poses to be the right pick for the Mavericks. Considering his skillset and the way he sets up alongside the Mavs backcourt, he could have a lot of room to grow with this team.
Dereck Lively has a lot of upside
The 7-foot-1 center out of Duke could be a great asset for the Dallas Mavericks moving forward. Although Derek Lively suffered injuries in the past, the youngster has shown some top-notch athleticism at his size.
Lively doesn't show much potential as an offensive force. While he isn't completely incapable of getting his offense going, he has a bit of a rudimentary skillset. This, however, isn't what makes him special.
Lively has tremendous instincts, especially on the defensive end. This will definitely come to fruition if he bulks up and fills out into his frame.
There is also some potential for Lively to develop a shooting stroke from outside the perimeter. However, it is also important to note that this will be a work in progress.
It is certainly more important to make a note of the system Dereck Lively will be in. As a big man in Dallas playing alongside Luka Doncic, he will not be required to be an offensive force. Primarily tasked with defensive work and rim-running, Lively has every opportunity to be a successful player on the Mavericks.
