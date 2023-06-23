"CUBAN FINALLY DID SOMETHING GOOD"- Mavs fans seem relived after Dereck Lively is drafted No. 12 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks got Dereck Lively II out of Duke with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With Mavs fans relieved with their team getting the talented young center, they shared their reactions to the pick.

The Dallas Mavericks made some interesting moves on draft night. After drafting Cason Wallace with the 10th pick in the draft, the Mavs traded him and Davis Bertans to the OKC Thunder.

While the trade itself was shocking in many ways, it helped Dallas offset Bertans' salary. Additionally, the Mavericks got Lively after he was drafted by the Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MFFL @Mavs_FFL



#MFFL Mavs do have a center now. RT to welcome Lively to Dallas Mavs do have a center now. RT to welcome Lively to Dallas#MFFL https://t.co/YeYxpqDXye

The young Duke center has already started receiving the love of Mavericks fans. With fans showing a lot of appreciation toward Dallas selecting Lively, we take a look at some of their reactions on Twitter:

JordylovesHoops🏀 @J_ESPN214 @LegionHoops Could have got him at 10 lol @LegionHoops Could have got him at 10 lol

Coach Tam @Tamtheguru @LegionHoops I like this pick . He can be a starter by the end of the year @LegionHoops I like this pick . He can be a starter by the end of the year

JONI @Jonni_mann @LegionHoops What a steal for mavs . 7"2 centre , good on defense @LegionHoops What a steal for mavs . 7"2 centre , good on defense

T @cj47809212 @LegionHoops no way they stole our pick for derek lively @LegionHoops no way they stole our pick for derek lively 😭💔

Shaun @shaun_p_adams @LegionHoops He looks like a Dallas maverick @LegionHoops He looks like a Dallas maverick

Mervin Lim @MLswish @Mavs_FFL Love this pick. Addresses our glaring need and we can most definitely find our wings with the cap space we just created from that Bertans trade. @Mavs_FFL Love this pick. Addresses our glaring need and we can most definitely find our wings with the cap space we just created from that Bertans trade.

GhostfaceOtis @ghostface_otis @Mavs_FFL Wlecome my guy!!!! Welcome!!! Glad to have you aboard!!! Time to make waves my brother!!!! @Mavs_FFL Wlecome my guy!!!! Welcome!!! Glad to have you aboard!!! Time to make waves my brother!!!!

CJ Garcia @cj_garcia2202 @Mavs_FFL A lot of offensive upside and you know what ur getting on defense solid pick @Mavs_FFL A lot of offensive upside and you know what ur getting on defense solid pick

Lively poses to be the right pick for the Mavericks. Considering his skillset and the way he sets up alongside the Mavs backcourt, he could have a lot of room to grow with this team.

Read: Who is Dereck Lively? How has the 7’1” Duke freshman fared for Blue Devils? All you need to know

Dereck Lively has a lot of upside

The 7-foot-1 center out of Duke could be a great asset for the Dallas Mavericks moving forward. Although Derek Lively suffered injuries in the past, the youngster has shown some top-notch athleticism at his size.

Lively doesn't show much potential as an offensive force. While he isn't completely incapable of getting his offense going, he has a bit of a rudimentary skillset. This, however, isn't what makes him special.

Lively has tremendous instincts, especially on the defensive end. This will definitely come to fruition if he bulks up and fills out into his frame.

There is also some potential for Lively to develop a shooting stroke from outside the perimeter. However, it is also important to note that this will be a work in progress.

It is certainly more important to make a note of the system Dereck Lively will be in. As a big man in Dallas playing alongside Luka Doncic, he will not be required to be an offensive force. Primarily tasked with defensive work and rim-running, Lively has every opportunity to be a successful player on the Mavericks.

Read: What is a Traded Player Exception? All about Dallas Mavericks' cap space measure dumping Davis Bertans' contract

Poll : 0 votes