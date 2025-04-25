"Cutest dad vibe ever": NBA fans react to Knicks ardents Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet showing up in Detroit

New York Knicks supporters Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet were in Detroit for Game 3 of the Knicks-Pistons series on Thursday. NBA fans shared their thoughts on social media, reacting to their sighting.

The two Hollywood stars were spotted in the stands at Little Caesars Arena supporting the Knicks. They were also present in the first two games of the series in New York.

Fans moved to highlight the presence of Stiller and Chalamet on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is like the cutest dad vibe ever! 😂 Love the support from the sidelines -- who needs front row when you got that energy? Go Knicks! 🏀 💥"

"Real fans," a user underscored.

"Nice!" a comment simply put.

"Let's go 🤘🚀," a fan egged the stars and the Knicks on.

"@BenStiller how did you get tickets 😁," one wondered.

"Yes, yes they do," another gave his approval.

One fan, meanwhile, reacted via a Stiller GIF: #Knicks

Stiller and Chalamet witnessed the Knicks survive a tough stand by the Pistons, winning 118-116 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series in their best-of-seven playoff showdown.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson lead Knicks in pivotal Game 3 win over Pistons

The New York Knicks took a 2-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons after taking Game 3, 118-116, on the road on Thursday. All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson led the way in the pivotal victory.

Towns top-scored for New York, finishing with 31 points on 10 of 18 shooting and 4 of 8 from deep. He also had eight rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes. The 10-year veteran got things going early for the Knicks and was steady throughout as they held tough for the win.

Jalen Brunson had a near triple-double of 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 39 minutes. He struggled with his shooting, going 9 of 20 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point land but scored crucial free throws in the closing seconds to help his team's cause.

The Pistons did not go down without a fight. The Pistons were still in the game with 0.5 seconds and down by just two points 118-116. They, however, blew their opportunity to tie, or even win the game, after Jalen Duren's pass went out of bounds.

All-Star guard Cade Cunningham had a double-double of 24 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, with Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 24 points of his own.

The Knicks will try to bury the Pistons further in Game 4 set for Sunday also in Detroit.

