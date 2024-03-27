D'Angelo Russell celebrates Austin Reaves' second career triple-double with NSFW tweet

The LA Lakers swept the Milwaukee Bucks in their season series with a 128-124 win on the road on Tuesday, spearheaded by Austin Reaves' triple-double effort.

D'Angelo Russell took to 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to share his candid reaction to his teammate's gallant performance to upset the Bucks and overcome a lead as big as 19 points heading into the fourth quarter.

"Austin F***ing Reaves"

D'Angelo Russel scored 29 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists with two steals and a block on 7 of 22 shooting from the field, including 5 of 12 from beyond the arc and a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Austin Reaves notched a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists with two blocks on 10 of 20 shooting from the field, 4 of 11 from the distance and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. The two guards combined for a +8 net rating with five turnovers.

How did the LA Lakers and Austin Reaves overcome the Milwaukee Bucks on the road?

In Milwaukee on Tuesday night, the Lakers failed to mirror the offensive prowess displayed previously in their first game of the series. However, they exhibited remarkable resilience, mustering crucial plays to orchestrate a monumental fourth-quarter resurgence, ultimately clinching a 128-124 victory over the Bucks in double overtime.

Their offensive struggles were evident from the outset as they misfired on their initial five field goal attempts, with 10 of their first 11 shots failing to find the mark.

Despite attempting shots that typically favor their playing style, the team encountered difficulty converting, a stark departure from their usual efficiency.

Anthony Davis struggled with his shooting accuracy throughout the game; however, he persevered through discomfort in his injured leg during much of the fourth quarter and both overtimes. Despite the challenge, he significantly contributed, tallying 34 points, securing 23 rebounds (including 7 offensive rebounds), blocking four shots and recording two steals.

Even after logging a career-high 52 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis summoned the energy to make crucial defensive plays, blocking two shot attempts by Damian Lillard in the late stages of the game, one on a jumper and the other on a layup.

The latter block, occurring at the conclusion of the first overtime period, proved pivotal as it thwarted a potential game-winning basket for the Bucks.

Austin Reaves showcased his prowess beyond just sinking the pivotal 3-pointer that shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the Lakers for the remainder of the game.