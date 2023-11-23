D'Angelo Russell flashes Kobe Bryant-inspired $199 shoes from Dwyane Wade's ‘Way of Wade’ brand

Back in 2022, LA Lakers star D'Angelo Russell sported shoes from Dwyane Wade's brand "Way of Wade." Li Ning and Wade joined forces to create Russell's own signature Wade DLO ICE Low. Fast forward to the present day, it appears that D-Lo has been given another custom shoe that isn't for sale in the sneaker market. However, the model of the shoe can be bought on the Way of Wade's official website for $199.

During the LA Lakers' most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Russell showed the media his customized Kobe Bryant-inspired Way of Wades. Its colorway was fully purple and gold and had a holographic tongue of Bryant's two jersey numbers 8 and 24. This was D-Lo's way of paying homage to the late Lakers legend.

Looking back at D'Angelo Russell's time playing with Kobe Bryant

While playing alongside Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers during his rookie season back in 2015, D'Angelo Russell went through a substantial learning curve, thanks to the mentorship of the basketball legend. His NBA debut coincided with Bryant's last season, presenting a priceless chance for Russell to glean insights and knowledge from the expertise of one of basketball's most esteemed figures.

Playing alongside Kobe was an educational and transformative period for Russell. The young guard had the chance to observe Bryant's relentless work ethic, attention to detail, and the mindset required to excel at the highest level of professional basketball.

Bryant, known for his competitive fire and dedication to the game, served as a mentor to Russell, guiding him through the nuances of leadership, on-court strategy, and the mental fortitude necessary to navigate the challenges of the NBA.

While D'Angelo Russell's time as Kobe Bryant's teammate was relatively brief due to the Black Mamba's retirement at the end of the 2015-16 season, the impact of learning from the Lakers legend undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the youngster's career.

Russell apparently implemented Bryant's teachings and was able to notch an All-Star nod in the 2018-19 season when he played for the Brooklyn Nets. While Russell may no longer be the All-Star caliber player he once was, he's definitely a valuable piece that teams would love to have. The Purple and Gold reunited with him this season and are now enjoying the fruits of his labor.