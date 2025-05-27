D'Angelo Russell can't hide his true feelings on Victor Wembanyama with astonishing statement

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell opened up about his true feelings on Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Russell had nothing but praise and astonishment for the Spurs big man, who missed the second half of the season due to blood clots.
Speaking on the recent episode of "The Backyard Podcast" released over the weekend in China, Russell was asked who his GOAT, or greatest of all time, was. The soon-to-be free agent shockingly answered Wembanyama, who he also thought would be a candidate to be the next NBA logo, along with Kobe Bryant.
"Wemby, Victor Wimanyama," Russell said. "He's not Michael, he's slick. I'm telling y'all now, I'm putting this on air. Remember I gave him his flowers last time? This is a big statement: If they ever change the logo, it might be him or Kobe. They might change the logo to Wemby. ... I'm just high on Victor Wembenyama."
D'Angelo Russell also predicted that the San Antonio Spurs might draft Duke's Khaman Maluach with the No. 2 pick. The Spurs own the second and 14th picks, but many analysts are predicting them to offer them to the Milwaukee Bucks in a package with other players to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and pair him with Victor Wembanyama.
While Dylan Harper is the consensus second selection of the draft, he plays the same position as De'Aaron Fox, whom the Spurs just acquired back in February. They also have Stephon Castle, who can play both backcourt positions, and was named the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year.
As for Maluach, he's a 7-foot-2 prospect but is still considered raw and a project by many scouts. He didn't start playing basketball until he was a teenager, like Joel Embiid, who ended up being an MVP.
One NBA exec believes Spurs could be contenders next season with Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo
The San Antonio Spurs are expected to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason and pair him with Victor Wembanyama. If that happens, the Spurs will likely have the greatest defensive towers the NBA has ever seen. The franchise knows a thing or two about twin towers with Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
Speaking to The Athletic, one NBA executive believes that the Spurs could be contenders instantly if they pull off a Giannis deal.
"If the Spurs paired Giannis and Wemby, they would be the favorite to win the title next year," the East executive said. "They'd have two guys who might be top-five players in the league next year on the same team. Plus, they fit."
Wembanyama's second season was cut short by a blood clot in his shoulder, but he's expected to be fully healthy next season.
