D'Angelo Russell can't hide his true feelings on Victor Wembanyama with astonishing statement

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell opened up about his true feelings on Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Russell had nothing but praise and astonishment for the Spurs big man, who missed the second half of the season due to blood clots.

Ad

Speaking on the recent episode of "The Backyard Podcast" released over the weekend in China, Russell was asked who his GOAT, or greatest of all time, was. The soon-to-be free agent shockingly answered Wembanyama, who he also thought would be a candidate to be the next NBA logo, along with Kobe Bryant.

"Wemby, Victor Wimanyama," Russell said. "He's not Michael, he's slick. I'm telling y'all now, I'm putting this on air. Remember I gave him his flowers last time? This is a big statement: If they ever change the logo, it might be him or Kobe. They might change the logo to Wemby. ... I'm just high on Victor Wembenyama."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From 22:07 onward:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

D'Angelo Russell also predicted that the San Antonio Spurs might draft Duke's Khaman Maluach with the No. 2 pick. The Spurs own the second and 14th picks, but many analysts are predicting them to offer them to the Milwaukee Bucks in a package with other players to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and pair him with Victor Wembanyama.

While Dylan Harper is the consensus second selection of the draft, he plays the same position as De'Aaron Fox, whom the Spurs just acquired back in February. They also have Stephon Castle, who can play both backcourt positions, and was named the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Ad

As for Maluach, he's a 7-foot-2 prospect but is still considered raw and a project by many scouts. He didn't start playing basketball until he was a teenager, like Joel Embiid, who ended up being an MVP.

One NBA exec believes Spurs could be contenders next season with Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo

One NBA exec believes the Spurs could be contenders next season with Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason and pair him with Victor Wembanyama. If that happens, the Spurs will likely have the greatest defensive towers the NBA has ever seen. The franchise knows a thing or two about twin towers with Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Ad

Speaking to The Athletic, one NBA executive believes that the Spurs could be contenders instantly if they pull off a Giannis deal.

"If the Spurs paired Giannis and Wemby, they would be the favorite to win the title next year," the East executive said. "They'd have two guys who might be top-five players in the league next year on the same team. Plus, they fit."

Ad

Wembanyama's second season was cut short by a blood clot in his shoulder, but he's expected to be fully healthy next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More