D'Angelo Russell's baby mama Laura Ivaniukas shares 7-months of baby bump to mark Mother's Day

D'Angelo Russell and his family are awaiting the arrival of a new member in a couple of months. His girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, didn't hesitate to share the process with fans, taking to social media to give an update on her seven-month pregnancy.

In regard to Mother's Day celebrations, Ivaniukas joined an Instagram trend, sharing two pictures of her baby bumps.

Russell and Ivaniukas are expecting their second child after welcoming Riley Russell to this world. The 1-year-old is already following his father's footsteps. The Los Angeles Lakers guard revealed in an interview that Riley likes to attend games and when he's not able to, he watches them at home.

“He goes to a lot of the games, but if he’s not at the game, the nanny or somebody will send a video in the group text of the guys at home watching the game and he’s just in the mix with everybody,” Russell told NBA reporter Marc J. Spears last month.

“He might be sitting on the table just into the game celebrating. And he knows the little nuances of basketball already. Pass. Dunk. Shoot. Dribble. He knows when the ball goes in. That’s a good thing, too.”

The Russell family seems to have found its next potential star in Riley. While he could join a long list of sons of NBA players that make it to the league, it's way too early to predict his basketball future.

As for his father, he has a big decision to make this summer since his future appears to be away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell expected to decline player option this offseason

According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, D'Angelo Russell will opt out of the second year of his $36 million contract with the Lakers, which includes an $18.6 million player option for the upcoming season.

The veteran guard has shown remarkable improvement this season, helping the squad rise from 43 to 47 wins and securing the No. 8 seed in the West. In the last two seasons, D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.0 and 18.0 points, respectively. However, his time with the Purple and Gold appears to be coming to an end.

His family is experiencing changes with the impending arrival of his daughter, and it seems like the player's career will also experience changes this off-season.