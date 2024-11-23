D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas captions son Riley's adorable moment with 1 word

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas both have strong followings on social media. One reason for the couple's growing popularity is the adorable pics and clips of their children that they regularly post online. On Friday, Ivaniukas shared some great footage of their son Riley as he tries to pronounce a very tricky word.

Riley, who is now two years old, is at that stage where almost every action of his is adorable. In his most recent video on Instagram, Russell's son can be seen pulling off a kiss followed by what appears to be an Italian hand gesture. He then attempts to pronounce the word "perfecto," which leads to a sweet response from his proud mother.

"😘🤌🏼 perfectooooo," wrote Ivaniukas

D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas son Riley says "perfecto" on Instagram. Laura Ivaniukas's IG account.

In the same Instagram story, Ivaniukas shares another precious clip of Riley jumping toward her on the bed, before she pulls him in.

Laura Ivaniukas was born in Ontario, Canada. According to several sources, her family is of Lithuanian descent. Ivaniukas is also a model and many of her social media posts revolve around health and fitness.

It is unclear when D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas' relationship first started but reports suggest the two have been together since 2020. The celebrity couple's relationship has blossomed over the years and they now have two children together, Riley and Mila-Rose.

The family is currently based in Southern California, where Russell is in his second spell with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell was a highly rated prospect when he entered the league, with the Lakers selecting the talented guard with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Only New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was selected ahead of him.

Laura Ivaniukas shows off pics of her newly born daughter with D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell alongside girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas. Photo Credits Imagn, Laura Ivaniukas's IG account

D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas welcomed their second child in August of this year. Ivaniukas shared the wonderful news by posting three photos of their beautiful daughter on her Instagram account and added the following caption:

"Mila-Rose Russell 🤍🌹 08-09-2024. We love you endlessly."

Laura Ivaniukas finished off the pics with a memorable black and white photo of their daughter sleeping peacefully. With Riley and Mila-Rose to give them company in their home, Ivaniukas and Russell will consider themselves extremely blessed.

