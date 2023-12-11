D'Angelo Russell’s girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas rocks Versace outfit and $2,650 YSL bag during Lakers NBA Cup celebrations.

D’Angelo Russell celebrated his In-Season Tournament title with the LA Lakers in style. He was not the only one celebrating in style. Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, was also donning some high fashion as she celebrated on court following the win. Check out her pricey fit.

Ivaniukas posted pictures of the Lakers’ team celebration on her Instagram. She was seen posing on the court and arm-in-arm with Russell.

Ivaniukas was rocking an all-black fit. Her bottoms were Versace 95 flared trousers. The pants retail for $1,530.

She completed the look with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent handbag. The bag may run around $2,650 retail-wise. It is black leather with gold accents and a gold crossbody chain.

Russell and the Lakers went undefeated in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Russell scored 13 points in the final against the Indiana Pacers. He also added seven assists in the win.

The Lakers guard is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season. He scored a season-high 35 points in a win against the Detroit Pistons on November 29.

Who is D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas?

LA Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is dating Laura Ivaniukas. She is a fashion model. She has 55K followers on Instagram. She often posts photos at Lakers games and with Russell.

It is unconfirmed when the relationship began. Some reports have them photographed together in June 2021.

She has recently posted photos of her and Russell’s son together. Their son Riley is one year old.

The family was seen vacationing in Croatia this summer. Ivaniukas posted photos of them together in the Balkan nation.

Laura is a Canadian model. She is of Lithuanian descent and is 24 years old. Russell is 27.

Laura is an international model. She is represented by multiple agencies, such as B&M in Toronto, Nomad in LA, Option 1 in Chicago, Wonderwall in Milan, and CGM in Miami. She is also an online influencer and fitness model, and she has a YouTube channel as well as her Instagram. She continues to post photos of her travels, modeling, family and fitness life.