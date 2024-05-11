D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas shares video of "quickening" amid second pregnancy; "Woo hey baby girl"

The LA Lakers’ early elimination in the NBA playoffs meant D'Angelo Russell gets more time to spend with his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas and their son. Russell’s basketball season may have ended in disappointment but what’s waiting for him is something special. As “D-Lo” and the model are expecting a second child, the former NBA All-Star’s presence around the house couldn’t be more welcome.

Russell and Ivaniukas reportedly started dating when the point guard was still with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. Roughly two years after they were romantically involved, they welcomed their first kid, Riley. And two years after their little boy came, they’re expecting a daughter to join the family.

D'Angelo Russell’s girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas is 27 months into her pregnancy. She went on Instagram to share a heartwarming story:

“Woooo hey baby girl”

Laura Ivaniukas' Instagram post

The video showed Ivaniukas’ belly suddenly “quickening,” which was undoubtedly the baby moving. She also noted that by now the baby is the size of a cabbage based on the number of weeks she has been pregnant.

As happy as Laura Ivaniukas is, she admitted on IG that her second pregnancy is much tougher than the first. She was again on Instagram to share that “this pregnancy has been kicking my a** energy-wise.”

The Oakville, Ontario, Canada native, who traces her roots to Lithuania is unfazed. Although it has been difficult, the joy of having another baby with Russell is jumping out of her IG stories.

D'Angelo Russell gave Laura Ivaniukas a special birthday gift

For Laura Ivaniukas’ 25th birthday, D'Angelo Russell treated her to something special. The LA Lakers star chartered a helicopter ride to surprise the sought-after model. He took her atop Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers’ home venue to have a picnic. From there, the point guard reportedly took her to other places before returning home to Riley.

The short trip to the Lakers’ home court might be quite different for Russell and Ivaniukas next time. “D-Lo” has an $18 million player option for next season but could opt out of that to become an unrestricted free agent. He has until June 29 to decide that clause in his contract.

What D'Angelo Russell decides to do next regarding his NBA career can still wait for a few more months. For now, he is having a blast spending the offseason with Laura Ivaniukas and their growing family.