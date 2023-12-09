"Rich people problems" - D’Angelo Russell's plan for spending $500k if Lakers win In-Season Tournament leaves NBA fans wondering

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell left many fans in awe when he revealed how he would spend the prize money if his team won the In-Season Tournament. Russell said he would use the $500,000 to pay for his summer vacation and all-star breaks, leaving fans dumbfounded.

The Lakers qualified for the finals after they demolished the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the semifinal matchup. Russell finished the game with 14 points and three rebounds and is expected to continue his duties as the team's main ball handler.

According to Spotrac, the 27-year-old has earned approximately $155 million during his NBA career. Many fans were amazed by Russell's answer on how he was going to spend the prize money and took to social media to share their thoughts:

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to In-Season Tournament Finals

LeBron James dropped 30 points in 23 minutes of playing time as the LA Lakers blew the New Orleans Pelicans away 133-89 on Thursday night. As such, they have qualified for the championship game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

James, 39, netted 18 points in just the second quarter. He came into the quarter scorching hot, sinking in three consecutive 3s and putting up LA's first 11 points. He then hit the third 3, a ridiculous 30-foot heat-check-three.

James finished the game shooting 9-of-12. In addition, he sacrificed his body to take three charges in the first half, clogging up the paint and making things difficult for the Pelicans.

Austin Reaves spoke to reporters after the game:

“Any time your best player sacrifices his body, takes three charges in the first half, especially with Zion coming down the paint, it sets a tone. That shows to everybody else how locked in he is to win this, and how locked in he is every game.”

Reaves had a good game in the blowout, playing substantial minutes well into the fourth quarter and contributing 17 points. Anthony Davis also had an excellent game, particularly in the boards where he grabbed a massive 15 rebounds to go with 16 points.

Each winning player on Saturday will get $500,000, while the runners-up will earn $200,000 per player.

The Lakers will be going up against the small-market Indiana Pacers for the inaugural NBA Cup. Indiana advanced with a 128-119 upset over the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semifinal.

The Lakers will do well to be wary of Indiana, the young team has beaten the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks en route to the finals, and they are not to be underestimated.