D'Angelo Russell seemingly agrees to Anthony Edwards' hot take calling him "most underrated trash talker"

At some point, D'Angelo Russell shared the court with Anthony Edwards during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Observing the development of the 2020 first-overall pick, the former Ohio State Buckeye appears to concur on his social media platform that the two-time NBA All-Star calling him as underrated trash-talker.

Russell is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the last time they shared the court with the Timberwolves was prior to the 2023 trade deadline. Over the course of Edwards' first two and a half years in the league, the two players developed a familiarity with each other, providing ample time for Edwards to evaluate Russell's genuine trash-talking abilities.

In the latest reshare of Russell's post on social media platform X, the content featured Edwards responding to a question during the NBA All-Star Weekend media day about who he believes is the "most underrated trash-talker."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The most underrated trash talker? D'Lo," answered Edwards. "D'Lo, he'd be talking some trash for sure."

Expand Tweet

Russell retweeted Edwards' response, expressing some degree of agreement with the 22-year-old's remarks regarding his own trash-talking abilities.

D'Angelo Russell's time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and playing with Anthony Edwards

On Feb. 6, 2020, D'Angelo Russell was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and a 2021 protected future first-round pick that turned out to be Jonathan Kuminga.

This move fulfilled Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns wish to play with each other. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russell got to showcase his talents by scoring a season high of 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But the pandemic began weeks later limiting his time to play with Towns to just 12 games in the 2020-21 season. However, Russell was able to average 21.7 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

During that summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves won the NBA draft lottery and was able to pick Anthony Edwards over James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

Russell and Edwards combined an average of 38.3 points in the 2021-22 season for the Timberwolves.

The following season, Anthony Edwards became the Timberwolves' top scorer in just his second year in the league with 24.6 points while D'Angelo Russell contributed 17.9 points.

During the trade deadline in 2023, Russell's backcourt tandem with Edwards came to an end as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt through a three-way trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.