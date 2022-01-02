"D-Bo AGAIN!!!!!" - LeBron James expresses amazement at DeMar DeRozan's game-winner against Washington Wizards

LeBron James is a good sport. After giving a shoutout to his former teammate Kyle Kuzma on social media, LeBron gushed about DeMar DeRozan's game-winning bucket against the Washington Wizards. With DeRozan hitting a contested, corner triple at the buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a 120-119 win against the Wizards, LeBron took to Twitter and wrote:

"WOOOWWW!! D-Bo AGAIN!!!!! Ballgame"

D-Bo is DeMar DeRozan's nickname. It was his second game-winning triple in 24 hours after he knocked down a 27-footer to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 108-106 victory against the Indiana Pacers on December 31.

LeBron's tweet in appreciation of DeRozan came immediately after this game-winning shot.

LeBron super excited by Kyle Kuzma's go-ahead triple

Just before DeMar DeRozan's game-winning bucket for Chicago, Kyle Kuzma had put the Washington Wizards up by two points. With 10.6 seconds left in the ball game, and the Bulls up 117-116, Kyle Kuzma inbounded the ball to teammate Bradley Beal in the Wizards' backcourt after a timeout.

Washington Wizards



knocks it down to put us up by 2 with 3.3 seconds left!



#DCAboveAll CLUTCH KUZ!!! @kylekuzma knocks it down to put us up by 2 with 3.3 seconds left! CLUTCH KUZ!!!@kylekuzma knocks it down to put us up by 2 with 3.3 seconds left!#DCAboveAll

Beal brought the ball up the court, with Kuzma trailing him on the play. Beal initially looked to make his way inside the paint to score, but instead came back a few steps and passed the ball to Kuzma who was waiting outside the three-point line. As soon as he caught Beal's pass, Kuzma knocked down a triple to give the Wizards the two-point lead at 117-119. That is the play that made LeBron go:

"KUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ"

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma were teammates at the LA Lakers for three seasons between 2018 and 2021. Both players won a championship for the Lakers in 2020. They missed the playoffs in 2019 and were eliminated in the first round in the 2021 postseason.

Kyle Kuzma was then traded by the Lakers to the Washington Wizards in August 2021. He has played 34 games for the Wizards this season and is averaging 13.9 rpg and 8.1 rpg. This is Kuzma's fifth NBA season.

LeBron James, meanwhile, turned into 37 on December 30. He is in his 19th NBA season and is averaging a phenomenal 28.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 6.6 apg at this stage of his career. He recently became the youngest player to reach 36,000 career NBA points. LeBron is a 17-time All-Star, four-time MVP, four-time NBA champion and four-time Finals MVP. He has won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and LA Lakers.

