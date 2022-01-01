Watch: DeMar DeRozan scores one-legged game-winner at buzzer to lead Chicago Bulls to win

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying a six-game winning streak, and DeMar DeRozan has been the catalyst for their success. He led the charge to a victory over the LA Lakers on December 19, and they have been red-hot since then.

Chicago (23-10) has emerged as the NBA's most surprising team, moving into a tie with the Brooklyn Nets atop the Eastern Conference standings Friday. Their decision to bolster their roster with DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso has yielded significant benefits for a franchise that missed the playoffs the previous four seasons.

The Bulls closed out the year in exquisite fashion, with DeRozan nailing a one-legged, 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 108-106 victory at the Indiana Pacers.

It was a close game all along, and then the Bulls headliner delivered big.

DeRozan is not a high-level 3-point shooter (28.5 percent in his career). So, his decision to shoot the 3-pointer was surprising, but the clock gave him little choice. Nonetheless, with Chicago trailing by a point, he knocked down a jaw-dropper as the clock hit zero to seal the win.

It has been an incredible start for the Bulls, and it should continue in the new year. The team has built insane chemistry and is playing incredibly well on both ends of the floor.

DeMar DeRozan has been instrumental to the Bulls success this season

Chicago has made the playoffs only once (a first-round exit in 2016-17) since the 2014-15 season, when Jimmy Butler, Pau Gasol and Derrick Rose led them to the conference semifinals. The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers stopped them at that point.

For a franchise that won six championships during the Michael Jordan era, they have languished the past several years. But with DeMar DeRozan at the helm, there's renewed hope in Chicago that the Bulls can make a deep run in the playoffs.

DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 26.8 points, and has made a strong case for becoming an MVP candidate. Added to that are 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 50.4% shooting.

DeRozan has excelled in mid-range shooting. Although he is not the most efficient from there, he has the most attempts and has scored the most points from mid-range. He has drawn praise from elite-scorer Carmelo Anthony, who believes he has mastered the art of the mid-range and is keeping it alive.

There is so much promise for this Chicago team, especially with DeRozan in the lead. The team may even eventually pull off what once might have been unthinkable: making its way to the conference finals.

