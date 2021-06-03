Dallas Mavericks 105-100 LA Clippers: Luka Doncic explodes for 42, Kawhi Leonard fails in the clutch as Twitter reacts to a thrilling Game 5 in 2021 NBA Playoff series

The Dallas Mavericks edged out the LA Clippers 105-100 in Wednesday night's playoff action at Staples Center. Game 5 of this exciting playoff series was thrilling, but it was the Mavs who eked out a victory that gave them a 3-2 series lead.
Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Dallas Mavericks, who won on the road for the third straight time in the playoffs. No team has won at home in this opening round matchup yet, but coach Rick Carlisle's crew would like to change that pattern heading into Game 6.
The LA Clippers had three players score at least 20 points. Paul George led the way with 23 points, while Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson chipped in with 20 points apiece.
Dallas Mavericks lead LA Clippers early
Doncic came out with guns blazing in the first quarter, scoring 19 points, including five three-pointers.
The most interesting part of the first half was this dunk by the LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac over the Dallas Mavericks' 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic.
The Clippers came back from an early 10-point deficit to lead by 2 points with 2:38 remaining in the second quarter. However, the visitors retook the lead before halftime with the score at 56-54.
Dallas Mavericks take charge in the third quarter; LA Clippers fold in the fourth
Here's an interesting stat on the size of the Dallas Mavericks, whose combination of Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis was meant to impose their will on the LA Clippers with their height advantage.
The Dallas Mavericks went on a 25-5 run to close the third quarter, giving them an 89-75 lead heading into the fourth.
Led by Doncic, the Mavs took control of the game with excellent defense in the latter part of the quarter.
The LA Clippers clawed their way back with decisive executions on offense and defense. George and Terance Mann did most of the damage to pull the Clippers within four points in the fourth quarter.
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis buried back-to-back threes late in the quarter to help the Mavs take a 10-point lead.
Leonard then brought the Clippers within one point, courtesy of a basket plus a foul with less than 40 seconds to go. However, the Dallas Mavericks went 103-100 up after a conversion.
Leonard then air-balled a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left, and it was all over from there.
Fans saw an irate Rajon Rondo scolding Leonard after the play.
The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers meet for Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Friday.
