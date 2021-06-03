Dallas Mavericks 105-100 LA Clippers: Luka Doncic explodes for 42, Kawhi Leonard fails in the clutch as Twitter reacts to a thrilling Game 5 in 2021 NBA Playoff series

The Dallas Mavericks edged out the LA Clippers 105-100 in Wednesday night's playoff action at Staples Center. Game 5 of this exciting playoff series was thrilling, but it was the Mavs who eked out a victory that gave them a 3-2 series lead.

Luka Doncic scored 42 points for the Dallas Mavericks, who won on the road for the third straight time in the playoffs. No team has won at home in this opening round matchup yet, but coach Rick Carlisle's crew would like to change that pattern heading into Game 6.

The LA Clippers had three players score at least 20 points. Paul George led the way with 23 points, while Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson chipped in with 20 points apiece.

Dallas Mavericks lead LA Clippers early

Doncic came out with guns blazing in the first quarter, scoring 19 points, including five three-pointers.

Luka Doncic hit his fifth three and gave a wry smile toward the Clippers' bench. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 3, 2021

Luka Doncic is 5-of-5 from 3-point land and the Mavericks are up 31-21 with still more than two minutes left in the first quarter. Luka has 17 points, or two fewer than he had in all of Sunday's game.......

What neck? — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) June 3, 2021

The most interesting part of the first half was this dunk by the LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac over the Dallas Mavericks' 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic.

Zubac over Boban 😳 pic.twitter.com/st0phfxqTC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 3, 2021

The Clippers came back from an early 10-point deficit to lead by 2 points with 2:38 remaining in the second quarter. However, the visitors retook the lead before halftime with the score at 56-54.

Kawhi Leonard gets free for a wide-open corner three that puts LA up 51-49. Talk about a game that has been too close to call so far. And the Mavericks aren't getting much from anybody outside of Luka and Hardaway. Would be nice to see some Porzingis production. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) June 3, 2021

Doncic isn't getting enough scoring help. Mavs won't stay in the game much longer if this persists. Mavs not named Doncic are 8-for-30. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 3, 2021

Considering Luka Doncic went nuclear in the first half and Kawhi/Paul George had average first halves, I think the Clippers are in a good spot.



Just need to shore up some coverages and get out to shooters. If Luka's gonna score 60, so be it. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 3, 2021

Luka with 27 in the first half. Hardaway the next highest scorer with 8. Mavs need more from the other guys to bring them home up 3-2. — Josh Clark (@JoshClark1053) June 3, 2021

Paul George #13 battles for the ball with Maxi Kleber #42

Dallas Mavericks take charge in the third quarter; LA Clippers fold in the fourth

Here's an interesting stat on the size of the Dallas Mavericks, whose combination of Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis was meant to impose their will on the LA Clippers with their height advantage.

Per @EliasSports, there has only been one starting lineup in last 40 postseasons taller than the Mavs’ tonight: a 2003 Mavs lineup featuring Shawn Bradley, Raef LaFrentz, Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley and Steve Nash. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 3, 2021

Mavs are cartoonishly big right now. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 3, 2021

The Mavs are playing two of the top three tallest players in the league on the court together and the one who isn't making $30M a year is getting featured — Pete Freedman (@PeteFreedman) June 3, 2021

Boban is getting hit more than he did in his John Wick scene. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 3, 2021

Mavs getting no calls, here in the 3rd. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 3, 2021

The Clippers are absolutely smothering big Boban. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 3, 2021

If I were the Mavs, I would simply put Luka on Boban’s shoulders and create a megaperson. — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) June 3, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks went on a 25-5 run to close the third quarter, giving them an 89-75 lead heading into the fourth.

Led by Doncic, the Mavs took control of the game with excellent defense in the latter part of the quarter.

This man's on fire 🔥 Luka has 40 heading into the 4th. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/KqxhAoF6gt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 3, 2021

Damn these Blippers is at it agin!??!! What is goin on? I thought y’all said they broke the Mavs will? Don’t look like it to me! #NBAPlayoff 🏀 pic.twitter.com/6b9PdOOi6I — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 3, 2021

Is it too late for the Clippers to ask the league to play the next two games in Dallas? — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) June 3, 2021

The LA Clippers clawed their way back with decisive executions on offense and defense. George and Terance Mann did most of the damage to pull the Clippers within four points in the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis buried back-to-back threes late in the quarter to help the Mavs take a 10-point lead.

Leonard then brought the Clippers within one point, courtesy of a basket plus a foul with less than 40 seconds to go. However, the Dallas Mavericks went 103-100 up after a conversion.

Mavericks were up by 16 early in the fourth. Now it's a 93-85 lead. Still nearly seven minutes to go. This thing is far from over. But Mavericks have been playing with a very focused attitude in the second half. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) June 3, 2021

Alright man this game is nuts. Now the Clippers are within ONE POINT with 39.5 left. Mavs up 101-100. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 3, 2021

Kawhi Leonard has taken horrible shots down the stretch of games this entire season. His late game execution has been pretty awful. They aren't good shots. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 3, 2021

Leonard then air-balled a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left, and it was all over from there.

Fans saw an irate Rajon Rondo scolding Leonard after the play.

Kawhi had a chance to tie it. pic.twitter.com/RhJqcRiRDv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

Rondo's reaction after this Kawhi shot to tie the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/yqLF8hW1P9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

It's a crazy series. Five consecutive road wins. Mavericks go up 3-2. Game 6 at AAC on Friday at 8 p.m. Game 5 winners of a 2-2 series advance to the next round 82.5 percent of the time. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) June 3, 2021

This is the second time in the history of the NBA that the road team has won the first 5 games.



Clippers 0-3 at home.

Mavs 0-2 at home. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 3, 2021

Terance Mann is going to lose sleep tonight for not going up with the layup attempt down 1 with 14 seconds left. #Mavericks #Clippers — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) June 3, 2021

Clips went small so Rick started Boban and staps together and went to a matchup zone defensively



Kept the clippers away from the basket and induced them to fall in love with the three and it took away kawhi’s mid range https://t.co/wLYYcXVrAl — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 3, 2021

Wow. Luka couldn’t buy a basket late, despite pouring in 42...but Mavs hang on to win! Defense was the key down the stretch no doubt about it. Mavs can close out the series at home. Wait, no team has won at home yet. Crazy series! #MFFL — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) June 3, 2021

Luka Doncic is mesmerizingly special. He is literally manhandling the Clippers defenders and dominating this series, with a hurt neck ! #Mavs — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) June 3, 2021

I see Charles Barkley took the night off. He said the #Mavs wouldn’t win another game in this series. #LukaMagic had 42 pts & 14 assists. Dallas is up 3-2 now. #MFFL @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/Mt55XGZLW0 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) June 3, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers meet for Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Friday.

