Dallas Mavericks 115-138 LA Lakers: Twitter reacts as the Purple and Gold go berserk from downtown | NBA Christmas Day 2020

The LA Lakers put their campaign on the right track with a commanding 138-115 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were in business for the Purple and Gold yet again. But it was their two Sixth Man of the Year pickups in Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder who provided the extra boost with a combined 40 points.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Dallas Mavericks with 27 points and seven assists but had to work hard for his production. It was really the lights out shooting from the LA Lakers that turned the game in their favor. They shot 56% from the field and went 19-of-39 from downtown.

Distance shooting sets the tone for LA Lakers in the first half

The LA Lakers have added multiple layers to their offense this season. Anthony Davis dominated the Dallas Mavericks inside the paint, Kyle Kuzma was on point from the field, while the chemistry between Harrell and Schroder was evident.

The Lakers offense is already much better than it was last season. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) December 26, 2020

Lakers making it rain like Harden at the strip club 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6B9hJsscDc — GoldenKnightⒸ (@GoldenKnightGFX) December 26, 2020

Lakers in transition pic.twitter.com/C45eg8dQWg — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 26, 2020

Luka Doncic found it tough to get his offense going early on. However, the Slovenian was matched up with LeBron James plenty of times on defense and did a fairly good job.

Schroder has done a nice job sticking with Luka close enough to where the help defender can come over if needed when he gets closer to the rim. Luka has 11 points on 3 of 10 FG’s with 3 assists and 1 turnover, which is a win for LAL. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2020

Very good defense by Doncic on LeBron. Yes, I typed those words. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Surprised LeBron didn't go for at least 20 in the first half with Luka guarding him. As Kyle Kuzma said after a win at Dallas last season: "We just passed it to whoever Luka was guarding." — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2020

Thanks to 61% shooting from the field, the LA Lakers led the Dallas Mavericks 69-57 at halftime despite committing 11 turnovers.

Lakers had 11 turnovers and still put up basically a 70 point half. Nice to have bench units that can keep up the scoring when LeBron or AD go out. — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks try staying in the game but eventually lose out

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

The likes of Trey Burke and Josh Richardson helped Doncic with timely buckets as the Dallas Mavericks stayed in touching distance. However, they got excessively outrebounded by the LA Lakers on both ends of the court. The Purple and Gold had 61 boards as compared to 36 for the Mavs.

sweet lord the rebounding is absolutely crushing — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) December 26, 2020

In fact, the LA Lakers led 35-0 on second-chance points. The Dallas Mavericks obviously missed the services of Kristaps Porzingis, who would've helped in both these departments.

Does anyone know any 7’3 guys who can shoot 3s? We need one of those — MFFL (0-1) (@Mavs_FFL) December 26, 2020

The Mavs still managed to put together a small run and reduce the deficit to 10 points to start the fourth quarter. Boban Marjanovic's introduction helped a great deal defensively.

Advertisement

Lakers need to put Quinn Cook on Montrezl Harrell's shoulders to guard Boban — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 26, 2020

The LA Lakers' depth shone through though and they managed to kill the game a few moments later. Anthony Davis continued with his offensive domination and ended the night with 28 points. Their bench combined for a whopping 60 points as well.

Offense just looks so much less predictable than last year. Screen rolls, LeBron/AD in the post, Marc at the top, guys running off screens etc. Then they still get out and kill you in transition. Excited for when Marc gets really comfortable in the offense as well. — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 26, 2020

LeBron James didn't have to sweat too much in this game either. He played 31 minutes while managing 22 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.

remember when the NBA season was announced and people thought LeBron would sit out the beginning?



Don’t forget he turns 36 on Wednesday and is coming off a championship run with the shortest rest period ever. — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 26, 2020

It was really the Schroder and Harrell show that decided the game and the two received the deserved plaudits.

Advertisement

Lakers get the Christmas Day W ‼️‼️



Anthony Davis: 28 pts, 8 rebs, 5 asts



LeBron James: 22 pts, 7 rebs, 10 asts



Dennis Schröder: 18 pts, 6 asts



Montrezl Harrell: 22 pts, 7 rebs#LakeShow 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ap8vmHGHsG — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) December 26, 2020

What I love about Schroder is that he never let's his size get in the way to play defense. He stands his ground. His defense on Luka this game has been amazing and I remember when people told me he can't play defense when Lakers got him 🙄 — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) December 26, 2020

Montrezl Harrell out here playing with all the energy 😤



(📺: ABC & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/mlKZqnRE2u — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2020

I see why the Lakers are trying to lock up Schroder long term immediately. — Colb (@___Colb___) December 26, 2020

Harrell gets so many points just off hard work. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) December 26, 2020

Also read: NBA Rumors - LA Lakers engage in contract discussions with Dennis Schroder