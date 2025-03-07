Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Another frontcourt player joins Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving-led 10-player injury list for Grizzlies game (Mar. 7)

The Dallas Mavericks have a massive injury list ahead of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, headlined by Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Davis has been out with a left adductor strain since his franchise debut on Feb. 8. Irving joined his new co-star on the sidelines after tearing the ACL in his left knee in Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. He's out for the season.

Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford has been out since Feb. 10 with a knee sprain, Jaden Hardy suffered an ankle sprain on Monday against the Kings, new addition Kai Jones is dealing with a quad strain, and Dereck Lively II has been out since Jan. 14 with an ankle stress fracture.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was the latest addition to the injury report after suffering a right wrist sprain on Wednesday against the Bucks. P.J. Washington has been out since Saturday with a reaggravated ankle sprain.

The only positive takeaway from the Mavericks' injury report is that Caleb Martin and Dante Exum's status upgraded. Martin is in contention to make his return from a right hip strain and debut for the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Exum could return from a one-game absence, citing foot contusion. Both are questionable.

Dallas Mavericks game preview vs. Memphis Grizzlies Mar. 7

The Dallas Mavericks enter Monday's contest in a highly unfavorable situation, with up to 10 players likely being on the sidelines. Their frontcourt would be extremely thin, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper becoming the latest injury addition.

With a lack of size and offensive firepower, it seems like Dallas is headed for a scheduled loss against a struggling Memphis Grizzlies that still boasts significant talent. Jaren Jackson Jr. will be unavailable for Memphis, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are playing.

The Grizzlies are -10.5-point favorites to win this clash with a -562 money line. Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall would need to have massive outings if the Mavericks are to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN at the American Airlines Center. KFAA will provide local coverage for the Dallas Mavericks and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast for the Memphis Grizzlies. Fans without cable TV and outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

