Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Jan. 24): Seth Curry, Dante Exum's current status vs Phoenix Suns

Dante Exum and Seth Curry are included in the Dallas Mavericks' injury report ahead of their Wednesday night game against the Phoenix Suns. Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph, and Exum are questionable due to injury.

Seth Curry is dealing with an ankle injury, while Dante Exum is still recovering from a heel injury. The Dallas Mavericks' superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are also questionable.

According to Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth, Doncic is suffering from lower back tightness. Meanwhile, Eddie Sefko, a reporter for the Dallas Mavericks' website, said that Kyrie Irving is dealing with a thumb injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the game nationally televised on ABC, there's a possibility, though, that Doncic and Irving might play through injury.

What happened to Seth Curry, Dante Exum?

Seth Curry sprained his ankle during Sunday's practice, which forced him to miss the Dallas Mavericks' game a night later against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Dante Exum is dealing with a right plant fascia sprain, which has been lingering but was aggravated on New Year's Day in a loss to the Utah Jazz. He missed nine straight games, including the most recent one against the Celtics.

When will Seth Curry, Dante Exum return?

Exum's questionable status for Wednesday night is an upgrade from a bunch of "doubtful" and "out" tags he has had for the last nine games.

He returned to practice over the weekend, doing non-contact work on Friday and fully participating on Sunday and Monday. There's hope that Exum could return to action on Wednesday night when the Mavericks meet the Suns.

Meanwhile, Curry will likely miss a second straight game due to his ankle sprain. His timetable is still unknown, although traditionally, a mild ankle sprain could be healed completely after one week.

Dallas Mavericks welcome touring Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns begin a seven-game road trip with a rematch of their Christmas night game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns look to avenge the humiliation they suffered against the Mavericks at home. The Suns are on track to doing so, as they have won their last six games and 11 of their last 14, while the Mavericks dropped their Monday night game against the Celtics.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!