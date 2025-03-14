Dallas Mavericks injury report: Latest on Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington's availability for game against Rockets (Mar. 14)

The injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks will be in Houston to cross swords against the Houston Rockets in a regular season game on Friday. Once again, the Mavericks' injury report is jam-packed with players, who are either questionable or already ruled out of the game against the Rockets.

Anthony Davis (left abductor strain), Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain/ACL), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) have already been ruled out.

P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Dante Exum (right hamstring tightness), Kai Jones (left quad strain) and Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) are all listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd recently spoke openly about the team's challenges as he struggles to field enough players for games. Kidd didn't hold back, expressing that he has never experienced a situation where so many players have been forced to miss games simultaneously due to injuries.

"I’ve never seen this where you can’t even take someone out to rest them because there’s no one to put in," Kidd said. "Normally, you can just sub in someone from the end of the bench. But if they weren’t in clothes, they were in the back with stitches or unable to move or walk. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 33-34 record. The franchise has lost eight of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets?

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 14, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

You can catch the game live on SCHN and KFAA (local broadcasts). For streaming options, the game will be available through NBA League Pass and on the Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

