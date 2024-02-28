Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Kyrie Irving and Josh Green's status against Toronto Raptors (February 28)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and forward Josh Green should play on the second night of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, continuing their East Coast trip.

While there's no official word yet, they are not on the team's injury report at the time of writing, so they are expected to play. Green was initially marked as probable due to a right elbow contusion but was later declared available to play against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are set to play their third game on the road, coming off back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a dramatic finish against the Cavaliers, Max Strus sank a 60-foot 3-pointer with two seconds remaining, giving the Cavs a 121-119 win.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Josh Green?

Per reports, Green had "dinged his elbow" in the Mavericks' first game of the road trip in the Indiana Pacers matchup. The injury was deemed minor, as he logged 32 minutes of playtime, ending with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals on 6-of-8 shooting.

Despite being listed as probable before the game due to a right elbow contusion, the 23-year-old forward left the game with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter but returned after less than six minutes. He re-entered the game at the 1:49 mark of the third quarter after right elbow pain.

Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, recently returned to regular play after missing six games due to a thumb sprain, which the All-Star guard sustained against his former team, Boston Celtics, on Jan. 22.

Irving attempted to strip the ball from Jayson Tatum but mistimed his swipe, injuring his thumb in the process. Despite the mishap, Irving completed the game and was observed wearing a brace afterward.

Kyrie Irving and Josh Green stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Kyrie Irving has played the Toronto Raptors 30 times, going 15-15, while Josh Green has played them five times, going 2-3.

Irving has averaged 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 47.2%, including 35.6% from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts. Meanwhile, Green has averaged 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 62.5% shooting, including 42.9% from beyond the arc on 0.4 attempts.

In the 127-116 loss to the Raptors on Nov. 8, Irving notched up 22 points, four rebounds and five assists on 8-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Green ended the night with three points, one rebound and two assists on 6-of-11 shooting and 5-of-9 from the 3-point line.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors?

The game between the Mavericks and the Raptors will be aired locally on SN and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access and can be purchased as a subscription.