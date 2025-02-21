Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest updates on Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington and 6'10 center (Feb. 21)

The Dallas Mavericks resume their 2024-25 NBA season after a much-needed break, considering all their injury problems. The Mavericks remain injury-riddled but could have some slender improvement in the area ahead of Friday's home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ad

After managing the past two games with no centers, the Mavericks could see 6-foot-10 big Dwight Powell return soon. He is doubtful and is unlikely to play Friday, but he is in contention to play after that. Powell has been nursing a right hip strain since Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, the latest updates on P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis have also been positive. Washington can make his return against the Pelicans. He is questionable, citing a right ankle sprain. Washington last played on Feb. 8 against the Rockets. His inclusion in the lineup gives the Mavericks some depth at the five. Washington played center minutes in Charlotte and can play bigger than his frame.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the latest update around Davis is that he is "making good progress." The Dallas Mavericks will re-evaluate their new star player in two weeks from Thursday. Davis also played his last game on Feb. 8 against the Rockets. It was his Mavericks debut. Davis exploded in that contest, but an adductor strain halted his night in the third quarter of the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin and Dereck Lively II remain sidelined without a specific timetable. Gafford and Lively will also be re-evaluated with Davis in two weeks. Gafford is out with a right knee sprain he sustained in his last game against the Kings on Feb. 10. Meanwhile, Lively has been out since Jan. 14 with a right ankle stress fracture.

There's no update on Martin's return, but he is progressing well as he continues recovering from a right hip strain.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game?

GCSEN and KFAA will provide local coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback