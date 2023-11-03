Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov. 3): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s availability for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks are set to tip off their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament group stage schedule with a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The game will mark the first of four group-stage games for both teams in Group B in the Western Conference. Their group also features the LA Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets.

Entering Friday night, Mavs superstar guard Luka Doncic appears good to go, as he is not listed on the team’s injury report. He has also not missed a game yet this season.

However, Doncic’s co-star, Kyrie Irving, appears to be in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a left foot sprain. Irving is listed as questionable to play.

Outside of Doncic and Irving, big man Maxi Kleber (foot) is also listed as questionable for the Mavs.

As for the Nuggets, stars Nikola Jokic (back) and Jamal Murray (quadriceps) are listed as probable. The same goes for reserve guard Christian Braun (lower leg). However, forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) remains out indefinitely.

Dallas Mavericks looking to remain undefeated against Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) enter Friday night as one of two remaining undefeated teams, along with the Boston Celtics (4-0).

The Mavs rank second in the league in team offensive rating (121.0) after four games. However, they will face a well-rounded, tough opponent on Friday in the defending champion Nuggets (4-1), who have only lost one game.

Denver ranks ninth in offensive rating (113.1) and sixth in defensive rating (105.3) after five games. The Nuggets also have arguably the best player in the league in Jokic, who could provide a big problem for Dallas’ lackluster frontcourt.

If Irving is out again, Dallas will need another big night from Doncic, who is leading the squad in scoring at 33.8 points per game.

The Mavs will also need their complementary players like Tim Hardaway Jr. (20.3 ppg) and Grant Williams (15.5 ppg) to continue to step up offensively.

Friday’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup between the Mavs and the Nuggets will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It will start at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN.

