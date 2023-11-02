Grant Williams trolls Mikal Bridges with Lena The Plug meme after response on Nets cheerleader's claims

Grant Williams of the Dallas Mavericks decided to troll Brooklyn Nets' forward Mikal Bridges after the latter shared his defense on a claim. One of the Nets' cheerleaders claimed that she had sexual relations with multiple players in the organization and specified that they weren't bench players.

No one knows if her claims are true. However, Bridges quickly shared his defense on the matter, making sure he wasn't part of it. The two-way star shared on X that he was a member of the Phoenix Suns for 56 games last season before getting traded to the Nets.

"I was a Phoenix Sun," Bridges posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It looks like getting his defenses up quickly wasn't the best move as Williams decided to troll Bridges. He posted a photo of a meme trolling the Nets star for his claims.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Bridges' defenses could hold up as he's solely focused on playing basketball. He also performed extremely well with the Nets, averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for 27 games last season. Williams could just be trolling his fellow NBA player and is probably clueless about what happened with the cheerleader.

Bridges is following up his incredible 2022-23 campaign with the Nets this year by averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I thought he was the best of both worlds" - Grant Williams reveals his favorite Boston Celtics coach

Grant Williams' seven three-pointers help the Mavs win against the Chicago Bulls

The Mavs took care of business to remain unbeaten last night, thanks to the help of the role players. Kyrie Irving is still out of the lineup due to injury, but the team has managed well, despite his absence. Luka Doncic usually takes over the stat sheet, leading Dallas into a win.

That wasn't the case last night as the role players stepped up and showed how they can be helpful in the offensive end. Doncic only had 18 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists last night. Derick Jones Jr. made the most of his chances, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds. Jones also had three 3-pointers to fall last night.

Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 49 points last night, as they were the real heroes last night. Williams had 25 points and five rebounds. He also had seven threes to fall, helping the team overcome the Bulls.

Coming off the bench, Hardaway had 24 points, also making seven threes.

The Mavs are one of the two unbeaten teams that remain in the league right now. It's safe to assume that their offseason moves have made a positive impact on their 2023-24 campaign.

Also read: “This didn’t happen” - Jimmy Butler’s agent calls out Grant Williams for lying