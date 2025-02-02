Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic play against Cleveland Cavaliers? (Feb. 2)

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an interconference showdown on Sunday. However, the game will be overshadowed by the recent blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and brought Anthony Davis to Dallas.

Luka Doncic will not be in action for the Mavericks against the Cavaliers as his time with the franchise has reportedly come to an end. While Dallas has yet to make an official announcement regarding the trade, Luka Doncic remains sidelined as he recovers from a left calf strain. His return to the court is still at least a week away, if not longer.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will continue to deal with roster challenges as three more players have been added to the injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness. The star guard has already missed several games this season with the same issue.

Daniel Gafford is also in doubt as he is dealing with left ankle soreness. The former Washington Wizards center played in the Mavericks' last game against the Detroit Pistons but could be sidelined for this one.

P.J. Washington is facing right knee soreness, putting his availability against the Cavaliers in jeopardy. Like Gafford, he was active in the team’s previous game against the Pistons.

Additionally, Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have been officially ruled out of the game.

Despite dealing with numerous injuries, the Mavericks have managed to stay above .500. They currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with a 26-23 record through 49 games.

However, Dallas faces a tough challenge ahead as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the best record in the league.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Cavaliers game will be telecast live on KFAA (local) and FDSOH (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

