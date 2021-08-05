Dallas Mavericks Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks will look to make a deep postseason run after two consecutive failed attempts to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs.

One of their primary objectives in the off-season was to surround talisman Luka Doncic with more talent around him. So far, they have managed to retain Tim Hardaway Jr., last year's second-best player behind Doncic and center Boban Marjanovic, who played a key role for them in the NBA playoffs last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $72M deal with the Mavs, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/q4SlG26wOw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, they also managed to add quality wings like Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. Before free agency, they also added young star Moses Brown to their ranks via a trade with the Boston Celtics that saw Josh Richardson go the other way. It's a great start for the Dallas Mavericks. As per NBA rumors, they will continue to be aggressive with their player acquisitions.

Meanwhile, in their on-court activities, the Dallas Mavericks will begin their preparations for next season at the 2021 NBA Summer League, which starts on August 7th. A plethora of young players will feature for the team during their Summer League campaign.

The Mavericks did not have any picks during the 2021 NBA draft. So they will hope the NBA Summer League gives them multiple young players they can rely on when the 2021-22 NBA season starts. On that note, here's a look at the list of their complete roster and schedule.

Who is on the Dallas Mavericks' Summer League roster?

Josh Green (#8) of the Dallas Mavericks in action

The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2021 NBA Summer League roster on August 2nd. They have included notable players like Josh Green, Tyrell Terry and Nate Hinton, who were all part of their 2020-21 NBA season roster.

Below is the full list of the 12-man roster the Dallas Mavericks announced for the 2021 NBA Summer League:

Name Position LJ Figueroa Guard Nate Hinton Guard Carlik Jones Guard Tyrell Terry Guard Devontae Shuler Guard Robert Franks Forward Josh Green Forward Feron Hunt Forward Eugene Omoruyi Foward Tariq Owens Forward Devonte Patterson Forward EJ Onu Center

Josh Green is unlikely to play, though, as he is currently with the Australian national team in the Tokyo Olympics. He will be playing in the bronze-medal match after his team lost to the USA in the semi-finals. Terry and Hinton will be key for the side if Green isn't able to make it back in time.

Meanwhile, Tyler Bey is a surprise exclusion from the list. The second-rounder from the 2020 NBA Draft did not receive a qualifying offer from the Dallas Mavericks, and is now an unrestricted free agent.

The head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' 2021 NBA Summer League team will be their assistant head coach Greg St. Jean.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match

TV

Monday, 8/9/2021, 4:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV Wednesday, 8/11/2021, 9:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz NBA TV Saturday, 8/14/2021, 3:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/2021, 3:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets ESPN2

The Dallas Mavericks will play their fifth game if they end up having the first or second-best record. It will be the Finals game of the 2021 NBA Summer League. Their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, while the rest of the games will take place at the COX Pavilion.

The Mavericks do not have many players with NBA experience, heading into the 2021 NBA Summer League. So it will be a great opportunity for these stars, especially the nine players apart from Tyrrell Terry, Nate Hinton and Josh Green to make a mark after going undrafted in their draft class.

The Dallas Mavericks will hope they find another talent like Hinton, who himself went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. But Hinton did end up signing a two-way contract with the team.

