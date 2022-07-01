Dallas Mavericks Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks ended last season as Western Conference Finalists. Few would have expected them to achieve this feat at the beginning of the year.

Luka Doncic made the MVP conversation and is expected to be in the mix for the award in the upcoming season as well.

The Mavericks made a considerable move this offseason, trading for Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets. It bolsters their frontcourt depth and gives Doncic a pick-and-pop forward who can score around 20 points per game. Wood is an ideal replacement for Kristaps Porzingis, while they also have the services of Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavs also signed JaVale McGee in free agency to further improve their pick-and-roll offense. It gives Doncic a live lob threat at any point in the game and McGee's veteran experience and high IQ should help Dallas.

The Mavericks will now focus on the Summer League and hope it helps their young stars learn and grow ahead of the regular season. They will not not take part in the California Classic or Utah Jazz Summer League and will participate directly in the Las Vegas games.

Dallas Mavericks' roster for the Summer League

Moses Wright (R) helps Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks leave the court along with Casey Smith

The Dallas Mavericks roster is headlined by their 2022 second-round draft pick Jaden Hardy (37th), who they received in a trade from Sacramento. He will be joined by sophomore Moses Wright and third-year pro Jalen Lecque.

Wright and Lecque are the only two players in the lineup who have NBA experience. The former played four games last season, one for the LA Clippers and three for the Mavericks. Lecque, meanwhile, has played nine games over the last three seasons: five for Phoenix in 2019-20 and four for Indiana in 2020-21.

Additionally, the Mavs have signed China’s Guo Haowen, a three-year veteran in the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association). Haowen played for the Shanghai Sharks last season.

Here is the Mavericks' Summer League roster:

Player Name Position Jaden Hardy Guard Moses Wright Forward Jerrick Harding Guard Miye Oni Forward Alessandro Pajola Guard Derrick Alston Jr. Forward Jalen Lecque Guard AJ Lawson Guard Marcus Bingham Jr. Forward Justin Gorham Forward David Collins Guard Isaiah Brown Forward Guo Haowen Forward

The Mavericks notably have no listed centers on their roster, which might see this list get updated in the coming days.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 4:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls ESPNU Monday, 7/11/2022, 10:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 10:00 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks ESPN Thursday, 7/14/2022, 7:00 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks ESPN

The Mavericks will play two teams each from the Eastern and Western Conferences in the Summer League. They will begin practice on Tuesday (July 5), work out on Wednesday and Thursday and then head out to Nevada on Friday.

The team will be led by coach Greg St. Jean, who is currently the assistant coach for the Mavs under Jason Kidd.

The third and fourth games were scheduled to air on ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively, but both will now be televised on ESPN.

