Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Players Stats and Box Scores for May 1, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The LA Clippers tied their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks after a 116-111 win in Game 4. The Clippers dominated the first three quarters and built a huge lead before the Mavericks went on a furious rally. However, the Clippers held on to get the win in the end.

Paul George and James Harden were big for the Clippers, especially with Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury. Both stars scored 33 points, while Ivica Zubac added 13 points and four rebounds. Terance Mann and Norman Powell scored 11 points each.

Kyrie Irving had a huge game for the Mavericks with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic dropped another triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Derrick Jones Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds, but more players needed to step up.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 5

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats and Box Score

Luka Doncic had a game-high 35 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists on 14-for-26 shooting from the field. Kyrie Irving did not have a great game, but still finished with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Derrick Jones Jr. was also huge for the Dallas Mavericks with 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Maxi Kleber came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Dereck Lively II also had a great game with 12 points, seven rebounds and a block as a backup center.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P.J. Washington 2 5 2 0 1 1 2 30 1-7 0-4 0-2 13 D. Jones Jr. 12 3 1 0 3 2 5 30 5-7 2-4 0-1 20 D. Gafford 8 5 0 1 1 0 0 19 2-4 0-0 4-6 8 K. Irving 14 4 6 2 0 0 4 35 6-14 1-7 1-1 35 L. Doncic 35 7 10 1 0 2 4 39 14-26 2-8 5-5 28 M. Kleber 15 3 1 0 0 1 2 19 5-7 5-7 0-0 17 D. Powell 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 D. Lively II 12 7 1 0 1 2 4 25 5-5 0-0 2-2 24 J. Green 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 17 1-3 1-3 1-1 4 D. Exum 4 1 4 0 0 0 0 10 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 A.J. Lawson 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 J. Hardy 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 5-8 2-4 2-2 2 M. Morris DNP

LA Clippers Players Stats and Box Score

The LA Clippers struggled to score the ball and take care of possessions, especially in the second half. Paul George finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but only went 4-for-13 from the field. Ivica Zubac was the team's best player with 15 points and six boards on 7-for-8 shooting from the field.

James Harden was simply horrendous with seven points, four rebounds and seven assists on 2-for-12 shooting from the field. Terance Mann added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Norman Powell was solid off the bench with 14 points and two boards.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P. George 15 11 4 0 0 3 2 33 4-13 2-6 5-6 -16 I. Zubac 15 6 2 1 0 1 4 26 7-8 0-0 1-1 -18 J. Harden 7 4 7 0 0 4 1 33 2-12 1-7 2-2 -25 T. Mann 11 7 1 0 0 0 3 32 5-10 1-4 0-0 -23 A. Coffey 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 26 1-6 1-4 0-0 -11 P.J. Tucker 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1-1 1-1 0-0 -10 D. Theis 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 2 M. Plumlee 3 5 0 1 0 1 3 16 1-6 0-0 1-2 -10 R. Westbrook 6 5 0 0 0 1 0 16 2-11 0-3 2-2 -13 B. Hyland 11 1 3 0 0 1 0 7 3-5 1-3 4-4 -3 B. Boston Jr. 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 N. Powell 14 2 0 1 0 1 3 24 5-12 1-6 3-4 -21 K. Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

The LA Clippers are one loss away from getting eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Clippers had a lousy second half as the Dallas Mavericks completely took over the game in the final two quarters led by Luka Doncic.

The game was pretty close in the first quarter before the Mavs took a 10-point lead to end the first half. The Clippers had a chance to trim the lead in the third quarter, but they couldn't seem to make a shot and committed a lot of turnovers, especially at the start of the period.

The Mavs were simply better in the second half, outscoring the Clippers by 20 points. Both teams started emptying the bench at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter with Dallas earning an easy 123-93 victory.