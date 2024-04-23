Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (April 23)

After an embarrassing first-half performance against the LA Clippers in Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks will try to open the rematch with more precision. Dallas’ lethargic start allowed the Clippers to build a 34-22 advantage before LA piled it on by whipping the visitors 22-8 in the second period. The Mavs played a bit better in the second half but the damage had been done.

Luka Doncic and Co. failed to win on the road despite the Clippers not having Kawhi Leonard. The Mavs, who prepared for Leonard’s appearance, were quite surprised by his absence. James Harden and his teammates used their opponents' hesitation to draw first blood 109-97.

“The Claw” has been upgraded to questionable, but Doncic vowed that his team will be ready this time. Dallas is favored to win by -2.0, while the home team is a +2.0 underdog. The moneyline for the Mavericks is -130, while it’s +110 for the Clippers.

The spread and the moneyline aren’t the only numbers fans can put their money on. They can also see the player props which is likely to spice up the game from their perspective.

Top 10 Player Pros for Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers, Game 2

No. 10 Daniel Gafford to go Over 2.5 Blk+Stl (+130)

Daniel Gafford has to be fuming after Ivica Zubac outmuscled him in the paint in Game 1.

For the Dallas Mavericks to tie the series, Gafford will have to impose his will and negate Zubac’s impact. Otherwise, the LA Clippers could take a 2-0. The former Wizard is likely to accumulate over 2.5 for blocks and steals.

No. 9 - Ivica Zubac to go Over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

Ivica Zubac doesn’t even have to chase after offensive rebounds. He could stay in the paint and gobble every miss the Dallas Mavericks throw at the rim.

The LA Clippers can also count on him for putbacks that will count as both points and a rebound. He should have more than enough opportunities to get past that betting prop.

No. 8 - James Harden to go Under 28.5 for Pts+Ast (-102)

It seems idiotic to bet under on James Harden hoarding 28.5 for points and assists after his Game 1 showing for the LA Clippers. But “The Beard” has a long history of disappearing in the playoffs in the most important games. He may not get over those props in Game 2.

No. 7 - Luka Doncic to go Over 4.5 TOs (+110)

Luka Doncic coughed up the ball four times in Game 1 against the LA Clippers, which is his season average for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Slovenian maestro will have the ball most of the time and will inevitably have some miscues. He might turn it over more than four times in the rematch.

No. 6 - Kyrie Irving to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-155)

Kyrie Irving had four 3-pointers in the series opener against the LA Clippers, a trend that might continue in the rematch. But “Uncle Drew” averaged 3PA for the entire season, which could be where he will be headed in the rematch.

No. 5 - Luka Doncic to go Over 4.5 3-pointers (-125)

It’s Luka Doncic plain and simple. “Luka Legend” has long been a thorn in the LA Clippers side and could torch them again from deep. The Dallas Mavericks will be off to a roaring start if the Slovenian gets his outside bombs to drop early and often.

No. 4 - Ivica Zubac to go Over 13.5 points (-106)

Ivica Zubac set the tone in Game 1 for the LA Clippers with an overpowering performance.

He finished with 20 points and forced Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to shout at Daniel Gafford to do better. Gafford and the Mavs’ frontline will be raring to respond but the Croat can still top his points prop.

No. 3 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 25.5 points (-105)

Kyrie Irving repeatedly gashed the LA Clippers’ defense in Game 1, a trend that could continue in the rematch.

With LA’s defense focused on Luka Doncic, “Uncle Drew” could have another big scoring night for the Dallas Mavericks and get past his points prop.

No. 2 - Paul George to go Under 25.5 points (-115)

If Kawhi Leonard returns, Paul George may not hit over 25 points as another superstar will need his touches. But if “The Claw” remains in street clothes for the LA Clippers, “Playoff P” could get over his points prop against the Dallas Mavericks.

No. 1 - Luka Doncic to go Over 43.5 for Pts+Reb

Luka Doncic had 33 points in Game 1 for the Dallas Mavericks and it seemed like he underperformed.

“Luka Legend” has a long history of superb games against the LA Clippers over the past few years. Just his points alone could carry him over the said line.

