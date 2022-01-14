Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for the third time this season. The Mavericks and Grizzlies are currently 1-1 in the season series, with their next matchups coming in just 10 days time.

The Mavericks are coming off a 108-85 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The defeat halted Dallas' six-game winning streak. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have now won 11 games in a row after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 1116-108 on Thursday. Despite missing two of their starters, the Grizzlies were able to extend their winning streak as Ja Morant finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks have just two players listed on their injury report against the Grizzlies. Willie Cauley-Stein is still out due to personal reasons and Kristaps Porzingis has not been cleared of the league's health and safety protocols.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks are looking to create a roster spot for Marquese Chriss, with Cauley-Stein the likely candidate to be waived. On the other hand, Porzingis needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice before getting cleared to return.

Player Status Reason Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Kristaps Porzingis Out Health and Safety Protocols

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have four players on their injury list for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks. Three players are listed as out, while Steven Adams is listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Adams has missed the last four games for the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks is also out because of a left ankle sprain and is expected to be out for at least a month. Yves Pons and Killian Tillie are still in the NBA's health and safetyprotocols, meaning both players will miss the game against the Mavericks.

Player Status Reason Steven Adams Questionable Non-COVID Illness Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out Health and Safety Protocols Killian Tillie Out Health and Safety Protocols

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Desmond Bane vs the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jalen Brunson will continue as a starter alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

Maxi Kleber is at power forward, with Kristaps Porzingis still out due to protocols. Dwight Powell will be the starting center and Dorian Finney-Smith is at small forward to complete their starting lineup. The rest of the Mavericks' rotation includes Marquese Chriss, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardway Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

With Steven Adams still questionable, Jaren Jackson is expected to slide into the center position as the Grizzlies go small against the Mavericks. Kyle Anderson will surely start again at small forward, with rookie Ziaire Williams as the starting power forward.

Superstar point guard Ja Morant will pair up with the Most Improved Player contender Desmond Bane in the backcourt. The Grizzlies have respectable depth as they still have players like John Konchar, Brandon Clarke, D'Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman and Tyus Jones off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Luka Doncic | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Ziaire Williams | Center - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Edited by David Nyland