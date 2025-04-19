  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 18) | 2025 Play-In Tournament

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 18) | 2025 Play-In Tournament

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 19, 2025 02:52 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score for Apr. 18 Play-In Tournament game. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Mavericks looked to keep their improbable season going with a do-or-die game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Dallas lived to fight another day after it sent home the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Wednesday. A victory by the Mavericks would give them the No. 8 seed and the right to face the OKC Thunder in the playoffs.

Memphis blasted through the gate to open the game. Behind a balanced attack, the Grizzlies zoomed to a 39-24 lead after one quarter. Ja Morant carved the Mavericks' defense for 12 points to push his team to the early lead.

Dallas responded well after the beatdown in the first quarter. Anthony Davis picked up his game and finished the first half with 22 points. Still, the Mavericks trailed 66-49 after two quarters of play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis2251
P.J. Washington020
Naji Marshall413
Dereck Lively II030
Klay Thompson821
Caleb Martin001
Daniel Gafford321
Spencer Dinwiddie000
Dante Exum310
Brandon Williams323
Max Christie6 1 0
Dwight Powell--- --------
Jaden Hardy- - --------
Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.1043
Zach Edey770
Ja Morant1655
Desmond Bane1525
Scotty Pippen Jr.711
Marvin Bagley III210
Santi Aldama931
John Konchar032
Lamar Stevens----------
GG Jackson----------
Jay Huff- - --------
Luke Kennard- - --------
Vince Williams Jr.- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
