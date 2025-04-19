Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 18) | 2025 Play-In Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks looked to keep their improbable season going with a do-or-die game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Dallas lived to fight another day after it sent home the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Wednesday. A victory by the Mavericks would give them the No. 8 seed and the right to face the OKC Thunder in the playoffs.

Ad

Memphis blasted through the gate to open the game. Behind a balanced attack, the Grizzlies zoomed to a 39-24 lead after one quarter. Ja Morant carved the Mavericks' defense for 12 points to push his team to the early lead.

Dallas responded well after the beatdown in the first quarter. Anthony Davis picked up his game and finished the first half with 22 points. Still, the Mavericks trailed 66-49 after two quarters of play.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 22 5 1 P.J. Washington 0 2 0 Naji Marshall 4 1 3 Dereck Lively II 0 3 0 Klay Thompson 8 2 1 Caleb Martin 0 0 1 Daniel Gafford 3 2 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 0 0 Dante Exum 3 1 0 Brandon Williams 3 2 3 Max Christie 6 1 0 Dwight Powell -- - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 10 4 3 Zach Edey 7 7 0 Ja Morant 16 5 5 Desmond Bane 15 2 5 Scotty Pippen Jr. 7 1 1 Marvin Bagley III 2 1 0 Santi Aldama 9 3 1 John Konchar 0 3 2 Lamar Stevens - - - - - - - - - - GG Jackson - - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - - - Luke Kennard - - - - - - - - - - Vince Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.