Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13| NBA 2024-25 season

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies for one final time at the FedEx Forum. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this term. The Grizzles have won two of the three fixtures played between them earlier this season and will be looking for their third victory over the Mavs during the weekend.
This fixture will serve as the regular season finale between the two teams as they enter this match after securing their play-in spots. The Memphis Grizzlies, who were firmly in the playoff spots all year, lost their automatic qualification spot after enduring a tough end to the season. They lost 10 of their 16 games in March and followed that up with three wins and three defeats in April.
Despite ranking second in the league for the most points scored (121.6 ppg) and most rebounds collected (47.2 RPG), the terrible end to their season has cost the Grizzlies dearly. The Tennessee franchise currently sits comfortably in eighth and will face either the Warriors or the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament.
On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have been struck with ill-fate ever since they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Similar to the Grizzlies, the Mavericks occupied an automatic playoff spot for the majority of the year before trailing off in the latter half of the season. The Texan outfit lost 11 of their 16 games in March before losing three of their five fixtures in April.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Despite the inconsistency in their performances and an inflated injury list, the Mavericks are still in the post-season picture. They will face the Sacramento Kings in the second play-in match and, if victorious, will face the loser of the first play-in fixture.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzles Injury Report for April 13
Dallas Mavericks injury report
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a long list of injuries with seven players out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (wrist) and Kyrie Irving (knee) are both out for the remainder of the season with their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Caleb Martin (hip) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are listed as probable and their availability for the fixture will be a game-time decision.
Apart from the aforementioned players, Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Klay Thompson (left foot) and P.J. Washington (ankle) are ruled out for the game against the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies injury report
Similar to the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies have a long list of injured players. The team is currently nursing ten players back to full fitness, with seven of them being listed as probable for the game on Sunday.
Jaylen Wells (knee), Brandon Clarke (wrist, concussion) and Zyon Pullin (knee) are the only ones surely missing out on the game against the Mavs. On the other hand, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Luke Kennard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Scooty Pippen Jr. and Santi Aldama are all listed as doubtful and will be reassessed before the game.
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzles starting lineups and depth charts for April 13
Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart
The Dallas Mavericks starting five should include Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie as guards, Dante Exum and Naji Marshall as forwards, and Daniel Gafford as center.
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart
The Memphis Grizzlies starting five should feature Yuki Kawamura and Vince Cam Spencer as guards, Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson as forwards, and Jay Huff as center.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.