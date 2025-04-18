Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 18 | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will clash on Friday night in a game to decide the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Both teams will meet in the win or go home game that will cap off the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament, with the winner going on the play the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

The Grizzlies won their season series against the Mavericks, but Friday night's meeting will carry a whole different level of emotions to it.

Memphis lost their first game of the Play-In Tournament with a disappointing finish against the Golden State Warriors. They failed to inbound the ball at the end of the game, resulting in a five second violation that cost them a chance to send it into overtime. Dallas, on the other hand, is riding momentum into what could be their final game of the season, sending the Sacramento Kings into the offseason.

Both teams faced off in their regular season finale on April 13th, but none of the stars played in a game that meant nothing for the standings. The Grizzlies won their matchup on March 6th, though, behind 31 points from Ja Morant. Friday night's game in Memphis is expected to be an exciting finish to the play-in tournament, and the Grizzlies are favored to walk away with a win.

Regardless of who wins the game for the final spot in the Western Conference, both the Grizzlies and Mavericks have what it takes to give Oklahoma City trouble in the first round. Their star power and willingness to play ugly have given them an edge all year, and both teams have had success against the Thunder in a regular season where they seemed untouchable.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 18

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Assuming that Ja Morant is given the green light to play after tweaking his ankle against the Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies will start him and Scotty Pippen Jr. in the backcourt, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. at the forward spots and Zach Edey at center.

Point guard Ja Morant Cam Spencer Yuki Kawamura Shooting guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard John Konchar Small forward Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Lamar Stevens Center Zach Edey Jay Huff Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks will start Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall in the backcourt, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis at the forward spots and Dereck Lively II at center.

Point guard Klay Thompson Brandon Williams Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting guard Naji Marshall Max Christie Jaden Hardy Small forward P.J. Washington Dante Exum Kessler Edwards Power forward Anthony Davis Caleb Martin Kai Jones Center Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

