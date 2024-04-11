Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 10, 2024

The Kaseya Center hosted a high-stakes rematch between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Both teams looked to inch up a little in their respective standings, with the regular season winding down. Only one of them would get the goal after 48 minutes of action.

Dallas came out hot, playing in South Beach like it usually performs in Texas. The Mavericks played a methodical and deliberate game behind Luka Doncic orchestrating the offense. After 12 minutes, the visitors held a 33-24 advantage.

The second frame continued more of the same theme. Doncic's masterful running of the offense and Dallas' defense connived to blot the Heat. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo looked out of sorts, which was quite shocking for Miami fans.

Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington helped Doncic overwhelm the hosts. The Mavericks headed into the break carrying a 69-47 advantage.

The Miami Heat responded big time in the third quarter behind Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. Kevin Love also got in the act with his sniping and effort on the boards. Miami's defense finally showed up, holding the visitors to just 19 points to cut the deficit to 88-74 with a full quarter left to play.

The Dallas Mavericks eventually turned the table on the Heat in the fourth period. Luka Doncic and his teammates couldn't be denied as they put on a stellar defensive show of their own. Holding Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to 20 points combined is no easy feat.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra raised the white flag with roughly three minutes left in the game. Jason Kidd responded by fielding in his second-stringers as the Mavericks cruised to a 111-92 win over the Miami.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 12 6 2 2 1 1 5-11 2-6 0-1 +10 Derrick Jones Jr. 12 2 0 2 2 0 5-12 1-5 1-2 -1 Daniel Gafford 12 5 3 1 3 0 6-6 0-0 0-0 +2 Kyrie Irving 25 3 4 2 0 1 10-15 5-8 0-0 +11 Luka Doncic 29 9 9 0 0 3 9-23 4-15 7-8 +7 Markieff Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Maxi Kleber 4 2 1 0 2 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 +13 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 4 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 +4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 2 1 0 0 1 2-8 1-6 0-0 +16 Josh Green 3 4 2 1 0 0 1-5 1-3 0-0 +7 Dante Exum 3 3 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 +10 A.J. Lawson 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Brandon Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +4 Jaden Hardy 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +4 Dwight Powell DNP - - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nikola Jovic 6 5 4 0 0 1 3-9 0-4 0-0 -9 Jimmy Butler 12 4 3 2 0 5 5-8 2-3 0-0 -9 Caleb Martin 14 4 6 1 1 2 5-14 2-4 2-2 -16 Bam Adebayo 8 3 0 0 0 0 3-13 0-2 2-2 -20 Tyler Herro 21 7 6 0 0 4 6-15 2-5 7-7 -5 Kevin Love 16 11 0 0 0 2 6-9 4-5 0-0 -1 Jamal Cain 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Haywood Highsmith 2 10 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -17 Cole Swider 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Orlando Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Patty Mills 7 0 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 2-2 -11 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 6 2 1 0 0 1 2-4 2-2 0-0 -7 Alondes Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Thomas Bryant DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler 3-pointers tonight

Luka Doncic struggled all night from the field, particularly from the 3-point line. The Dallas Mavericks' "Pravi MVP" hit just four out of 15 attempts from that range. Kyrie Irving fared well, though, sinking 5-of-8 shots from similar distance.

The Miami Heat were a horrendous 13-for-30 in 3-pointers tonight. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined to make four of that figure in eight attempts. Kevin Love was Miami's deadliest marksman from that distance, missing just one of his five field goals.