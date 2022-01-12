Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will start their short two-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden. The Mavericks are on a six-game winning streak, while the Knicks are coming off an impressive 111-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavericks are playing great basketball heading into Wednesday's matchup. They have won multiple games on the trot despite the absence of Kristaps Porzingis for most of this stretch. Dallas have beaten the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors during their ongoing streak.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are still inconsistent halfway through the regular season. After a lackluster performance against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, they turned things up against the Spurs last Monday.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have just two players in their injury report for their game against the Knicks. Willie Cauley-Stein and Kristaps Porzingis are both listed as out. Cauley-Stein remains out due to personal reasons, while Porzingis has not cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Wednesday's matchup is the only time the Mavericks will visit the Garden this season. It would have been a really good opportunity for Porzingis to show his prowess against his former team. He was with the Knicks for three and a half seasons before getting traded to Dallas in 2019.

Player Status Reason Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Kristaps Porzingis Out Health and Safety Protocols

New York Knicks Injury Report

Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks

The Knicks have five players in their injury list for their Wednesday matchup against the Mavericks. Three players are listed as out, while two are questionable.

Ryan Aricidiacono remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain, while Derrick Rose is recovering from right ankle surgery. Luka Samanic is also out after being assigned to the NBA G League. Samanic is signed to a two-way contract, which means he will have limited time with the Knicks this season.

Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel has been cleared of health and safety protocols, but is listed as questionable due to reconditioning. Kemba Walker is also questionable because of lingering soreness in his left knee. Walker has not played a game for the Knicks in 2022.

Player Status Reason Ryan Arcidiacono Out Left Ankle Sprain Nerlens Noel Questionable Conditioning Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Luka Samanic Out G League Assignment Kemba Walker Questionable Left Knee Soreness

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are not expected to make any changes to their starting five against the Knicks. The starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic has been really effective since Brunson became a full-time starter. Doncic appears to be fully healthy, and on his way to his best physical condition since last season.

Maxi Kleber should replace Kristaps Porzingis at power forward, with Dorian Finney-Smith at small forward and Dwight Powell at center. The Mavericks' rotation off the bench will likely include Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. Green, in particular, has been playing well, and looks like he has gained the trust of head coach Jason Kidd.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are also expected to use their regular starting lineup for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Alec Burks should start at point guard, with Evan Fournier as the starting shooting guard. At center, Mitchell Robinson will likely be the man protecting the rim.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle should complete the starting five at both forward positions. The Knicks have four players off the bench that are part of their rotation. They are Obi Toppin, Taj Gibson, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley, who has become the team's sixth man, with Derrick Rose out with an injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Luka Doncic | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

