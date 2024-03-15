Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 14)

The Dallas Mavericks took on the OKC Thunder on Thursday minus Luka Doncic, sidelined due to a sore hamstring. Kyrie Irving stepped up as expected, leading the Mavs in the absence of the NBA's top scorer. Irving's performance in the first quarter was notable, with nine points and six assists, keeping his team competitive.

Supporting him were Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. On the Thunder's end, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spearheaded their attack, although they missed key opportunities. Despite this, OKC ended the first quarter ahead, 33-27.

In the second quarter, the Mavericks briefly took the lead despite Josh Green's injury. Irving continued to shine with his scoring and playmaking. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey joined Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander in driving Oklahoma's offense.

Giddey's efforts helped the Thunder maintain a slight edge, though Dallas managed to erase their lead. As the halftime buzzer sounded, OKC held a narrow 65-63 advantage.

Top 5 viral moments from Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder

Here's a closer look at all the top moments from the marquee Western Conference clash:

#5 Kyrie Irving dazzles with the tough lay-in

During a standard Kyrie Irving possession, the seasoned champion executed a drive to the right, swiftly bypassing two defenders with his quick footwork.

In a display of his finesse, Irving adeptly released a challenging shot, utilizing the backboard to hoist the ball high off the glass, evading any potential blocks, and successfully completing the play.

#4 Daniel Gafford misses shot after 33 FGs made

The matchup commenced with Dante Exum showcasing his prowess by initiating a forceful drive towards the rim.

Despite his attempt to bank a layup, Exum narrowly missed the shot, leading to Daniel Gafford securing the rebound. Gafford, positioned as Dallas' center, gathered himself for a subsequent shot, aiming to kiss the ball off the glass. However, his effort was thwarted by Chet Holmgren, who swatted away the shot.

#3 Daniel Gafford gets the payback

Demonstrating an exquisite exhibition of team coordination and fluid ball movement, the Mavericks swiftly advanced the ball up the court as the Thunder sought to apply pressure on the on-ball defender.

This strategic maneuver created a favorable 4-on-3 advantage for the Mavericks, allowing them to capitalize on the opportunity. With precise passing, the ball was swung from one player to another until it found its way to an open Daniel Gafford positioned underneath the basket.

Gafford soared above the defense, catching the alley-oop pass and emphatically finishing over Chet Holmgren.

#2 Jalen Williams denies Derrick Jones Jr.

The sophomore electrified the Paycom Center crowd with a stunning defensive play, eliciting roars of excitement from the fans. In a pivotal moment in transition, he rose to the occasion by denying Derrick Jones Jr., renowned for his exceptional athleticism, at the rim. With a powerful right-handed block, he emphatically thwarted Jones Jr.'s attempt.

#2.1 Kyrie Irving with the unbelievable lay-in

In a daring move, Kyrie Irving took on three defenders in transition, executing a slick behind-the-back dribble before driving right to the basket. With finesse, he banked in a breathtaking layup off the glass, sealing a crucial two-point play in the clutch.

#1 Jalen Williams exclamation dunk

As Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks attempted a comeback, Jalen Williams delivered the decisive blow for the Thunder, securing the victory with a powerful dunk.

Cutting from the right wing, Williams soared to the rim and hammered down a right-handed tomahawk jam, sealing the win for Oklahoma City. With a final score of 126-119, the Thunder triumphed at home, halting the Mavericks' four-game winning streak.

