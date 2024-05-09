Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 9)

The Dallas Mavericks, who were mercilessly whipped 117-95 in Game 1, will try to bounce back on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. After a close first half, Dallas couldn’t do anything as Oklahoma steadily pulled away until the rout was complete in the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic is probable to play but is expected to suit up as the Mavs try to at least put on a more competitive showing.

Oklahoma’s 94.8 defensive rating leads the NBA playoffs by such a wide margin that it’s not even in the same zip code as the other teams. The second-ranked Orlando Magic is at 100.0 while Minnesota’s highly-touted defense is at 105.5. The Mavs likely heading back to Texas down 0-2 if their superstars can't have a decent night against that defense.

The moneyline for the Dallas Mavericks is +165 while it is -200 for the OKC Thunder. Dallas is a +5.0 underdog while the host is conversely a -5.0 favorite. Team odds aren’t the only lines that basketball fans can put their money on. There are player props that could spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder, Game 2

No. 10 - Kyrie Irving to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-155)

Kyrie Irving shot 3-for-4 from deep in Game 1 despite being hounded by superb OKC Thunder perimeter defenders. Oklahoma will undoubtedly tweak its coverage and likely prevent “Uncle Drew” from getting clean looks. The Dallas Mavericks point guard may find it tough to go over this player prop.

No. 9 - Luka Doncic to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-118)

Luka Doncic’s bothersome sprained knee has limited his movement, particularly with his step-back 3-pointers. He hasn’t been able to get consistent separation from guys like Dort and Wallace. “Luka Legend” vowed to be better after going 1-for-8 in Game 1 but might not top three trifectas on Thursday.

No. 8 - Josh Giddey to go Over 0.5 3-pointers (-175)

The Dallas Mavericks were willing to concede Josh Giddey having some open looks from deep and the Australian failed to punish them. He missed both of his attempts from that range but he will have more than enough opportunities to nail just one. Dallas will likely dare the OKC Thunder guard to jack up long-distance shots. He may eventually nail one in Game 2.

No. 7 - Jalen Williams to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-103)

Jalen Williams is averaging nearly two 3-pointers in the playoffs and stuck to that number in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. The versatile OKC Thunder forward went 2-for-5 in the series opener which is a line that he could replicate in the rematch.

No. 6 - Chet Holmgren to go Over 8.5 rebounds (-125)

Chet Holmgren finished with seven rebounds in the OKC Thunder’s blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. He could have easily gotten more had he not been pulled out as Oklahoma cruised to the win. Holmgren could top eight rebounds on Thursday.

No. 5 - Daniel Gafford to go Over 7.5 rebounds (-118)

Daniel Gafford gobbled up 11 boards in Game 1, a line that he could keep in the series. He outmuscled Holmgren and OKC’s frontline in the series opener and should continue to get more opportunities to clean the glass.

No. 4 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 23.5 points (-110)

The OKC Thunder handcuffed Kyrie Irving to 20 points in Game 1 which was a big reason for their lopsided victory. Irving’s shooting might be limited again but he is too good of a scorer to have another sub-par output. He will be looking to bounce back and likely top 23 points on Thursday.

No. 3 - Luka Doncic to go Under 31.5 points (-110)

Betting against the Slovenian maestro is tough but the Dallas Mavericks star is nursing a sprained knee. Dort and Wallace aren’t letting him out of their sights either, which will make it tough for Doncic to go over 31 points in Game 2.

No. 2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go Under 29.5 points (+100)

“SGA” struggled a bit with his shooting but he submitted 19 points in Game 1 because the Dallas Mavericks just kept fouling him. The OKC Thunder star might fail to top 29 points if the visitors can adjust their strategy against the MVP finalist.

No. 1 - Jalen Williams to go Over 20.5 points (-108)

Jalen Williams had to be kicking himself for missing a handful of open shots in Game 1. He settled for 18 points when he could have easily topped 20 if he had made one or two of those clear looks. “J-Dub” is averaging 21.3 PPG in the playoffs, so he is still likely to hit that number in Game 2 versus Dallas.